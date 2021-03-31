Alkaline Water : Alkaline88 Engages National Independent Broker, JOH To Advance Northeast and Mid Atlantic Regions

JOH will carry the full line of Alkaline88 water products

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with JOH Brokers (“JOH”). JOH will carry the full line of Alkaline88 water products. Forming key partnerships with leading sales agencies like JOH, serves as an important part of The Alkaline Water Company’s aggressive strategy to expand its footprint in 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce our alliance with JOH. With many of the leading retail stores in the regions like Shoprite, Shaw’s, Walmart and CVS already selling our brands, the new JOH partnership will further accelerate our regional growth. Their expertise in Grocery, Specialty Retail, Drug and other retailers will be an invaluable asset to our brands’ continued speed to market. We hope to take advantage of some of the disruption that has recently occurred in our space,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “With over 60 million people in the Northeast and Mid Atlantic Regions, we needed to engage one of the strongest brokers in the country. JOH will open many doors for Alkaline88 brand, which will help us continue to maintain our leadership position as the country’s largest independent alkaline water company. We believe our combined entrepreneurial spirit offers us both a tremendous opportunity to dominate this market with our smooth and delicious waters.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8 pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a smooth, soft mouth feel that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate, and the Company is dedicated to smooth taste, purity, quality and value. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand and free of buffers. Dubbed “the clean beverage,” Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two pure ingredients that customers trust and understand — water and pink Himalayan rock salt.

Beyond its dedication to providing customers with clean, pure drinking water, The Alkaline Water Company is an eco-conscious leader in sustainability. The first national water company to bottle in fully recyclable aluminum bottles (which are environmentally friendly, sustainable and recyclable in all 50 states), its entire line of products are packaged in 100 percent recyclable BPA-free PET bottles.

Alkaline88 waters are available in a variety of flavors and convenient sizes including:

Small bottles for quick grab and go (500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 1.5-liter)

Sports bottles for customers with an active lifestyle (700ml, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 2-liter)

Bulk sizes (2-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon) with easy-use handles for home refrigeration

Calorie and sugar free A88 Infused™ flavored waters in six varieties — Watermelon, Raspberry, Peach Mango, Lemon, Lemon-Lime and Blood Orange

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase Alkaline88 and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: the Company’s aggressive strategy to expand its footprint in 2021; that the new JOH partnership will further accelerate the Company’s regional growth; that JOH’s expertise in Grocery, Specialty Retail, Drug and other retailers will be an invaluable asset to the Company’s brands’ continued speed to market; that the Company hopes to take advantage of some of the disruption that has recently occurred in its space; that JOH will open many doors for Alkaline88 brand, which will help the Company continue to maintain the Company’s leadership position as the country’s largest independent alkaline water company; and that the Company believes its combined entrepreneurial spirit offers the Company both a tremendous opportunity to dominate this market with its smooth and delicious waters.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005236/en/