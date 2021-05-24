Alkaline Water : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Effective as of May 20, 2021, we issued 6,681,090 shares of our series S preferred stock with each vested series S preferred stock being convertible into one share of our common stock. The series S preferred stock will vest as to one-third on May 12, 2021, one-third on May 1, 2022 and one-third on May 1, 2023. We issued these shares to one U.S. Person (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933) and in issuing these shares, we relied on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Rule 506 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.