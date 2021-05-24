Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTER   US01643A2078

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

(WTER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkaline Water : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)

05/24/2021 | 06:07am EDT
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Effective as of May 20, 2021, we issued 6,681,090 shares of our series S preferred stock with each vested series S preferred stock being convertible into one share of our common stock. The series S preferred stock will vest as to one-third on May 12, 2021, one-third on May 1, 2022 and one-third on May 1, 2023. We issued these shares to one U.S. Person (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933) and in issuing these shares, we relied on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Rule 506 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.

Disclaimer

Alkaline Water Company Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:06:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,88 $
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard A. Wright President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
David A. Guarino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Aaron Keay Chairman
Brian Sudano Independent Director
Frank Lazaran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.21.78%109
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.40%235 504
PEPSICO, INC.-0.81%203 238
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-24.59%59 963
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.13.25%51 366
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-0.51%48 633