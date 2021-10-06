Alkaline Water : to Launch in Sam's Clubs Nationwide

All 587 Sam’s Clubs in the Continental U.S. Will Carry Alkaline88’s Single-Serve 1-Liter 12 Pack

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company™, is pleased to announce that the Alkaline88 1-liter 12 pack will be available this fall at Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club is a leading membership warehouse club with nearly 600 clubs and millions of members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Beginning in early November, Alkaline88® will be available in 587 Sam’s Clubs locations across the country. Alkaline88’s single-serve 1-Liter in Sam’s Club is the Company’s first entry into the all-important club channel.

“Alkaline88’s presence in Sam’s Club marks another milestone for our company and its stockholders. Sam’s Club is known for offering superior products and savings to their members,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “They are one of the largest membership warehouse clubs with millions of members nationwide. Beginning in November, members will find Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® 1-liters in a convenient 12 pack in their local Sam’s Club.”

“The increased sales of our single serves this fiscal year will accelerate even more with this major win,” continued Mr. Wright. “This was only possible because of the strength of our supply chain and production capabilities. Our four new co-packers, including Azure in Leesburg, Florida, will be supporting our anticipated increase in volume. The billion-dollar club channel is a major focus for our continued growth, and we hope this is the first of many Alkaline88™ club-packaged products that consumers will find on Sam’s Club shelves.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. Alkaline88® is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades including national chains like Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Safeway. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Sam’s Club:

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart, Inc. is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 38th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that beginning in early November, Alkaline88™ will be available in 587 Sam’s Clubs locations across the country; that beginning in November, members will find Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® 1-liters in a convenient 12 pack in their local Sam’s Club; that the increased sales of the Company’s single serves this fiscal year will accelerate even more with this major win; that the Company’s four new co-packers, including Azure in Leesburg, Florida, will be supporting the Company’s anticipated increase in volume; and that the Company hopes this is the first of many Alkaline88™ club-packaged products that consumers will find on Sam’s Club shelves.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005250/en/