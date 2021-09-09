Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTER   US01643A2078

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

(WTER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkaline Water : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

09/09/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and The Clean Beverage Company™, announced today that President and CEO Ricky Wright will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference which will take place September 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Wright’s presentation, highlighting the Company’s most recent updates and future outlook, will be available to conference attendees starting at 7:00 EDT on Monday, September 13th. Management will also be available for virtual meetings with qualified investors attending the conference.

Please visit the conference website for more information.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alklaine88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

The Alkaline88® flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
09:16aALKALINE WATER : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Con..
BU
09/08ALKALINE WATER : Company's C-Store Sales Up 228% in Current Fiscal Year
BU
09/03ALKALINE WATER CO INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
09/01ALKALINE WATER : Alkaline88® Available Soon In 9 Major U.S. Airports
BU
09/01The Alkaline Water Company Inc Announces Alkaline88® Available Soon In 9 Majo..
CI
08/31ALKALINE WATER : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial cond..
AQ
08/19SUMMERTIME SIPPIN' : Why You Should Try Flavored Water
PU
08/16ALKALINE WATER CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/16GUIDANCE : (WTER) THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY Says Expects To Deliver Revenue of ..
MT
08/16ALKALINE WATER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 157 M 157 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,66 $
Average target price 0,90 $
Spread / Average Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Wright President, CEO, COO, Director & Vice President
David A. Guarino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Aaron Keay Chairman
Brian Sudano Independent Director
Frank Lazaran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.64.36%157
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY2.88%243 544
PEPSICO, INC.5.68%216 605
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-28.32%56 915
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION4.71%51 217
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.10.28%50 029