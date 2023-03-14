Brand’s Flagship 1-Gallon Expands into 160 More Stores in the Western United States

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, will expand the reach of its flagship product, the Alkaline88 1-Gallon, at the end of March, with new shelf placement in one of the nation’s largest retailers in 160 new stores in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii.

“We’ve hit the bullseye again with the Alkaline88 1-Gallon,” said Frank Chessman, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “After testing in Arizona over the last year in one of the nation’s largest retailers, we’ve now earned shelf space in their stores across four states in the Western US and Hawaii starting at the end of the month. The speed at which we gained this wider distribution is yet another testament to the strength of the Alkaline88, the best-selling bulk-sized enhanced water in the country. As more and more consumers choose the deliciously smooth taste of Alkaline88, we’re taking aim to further expand distribution in this major retailer across the United States, perhaps as early as this fall.”

Company Announces Chairman Transition

The Company announced Chairman Aaron Keay's resignation from the Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective March 13, 2023. Mr. Keay, who served as the Company’s Chairman since August 17, 2017, is stepping down to pursue a new entrepreneurial opportunity he has founded, alongside a new venture capital/private equity opportunity.

Current Director and former President and CEO, Frank Lazaran, will act as non-executive Chairman, effective immediately. The Company plans to appoint a new independent director in the coming weeks.

"We thank Aaron for his dedication, leadership, and commitment to The Alkaline Water Company during his years of service on the Board," said Mr. Lazaran. "Though it was a difficult decision, we understand his drive to pursue other business interests that will require more of his time and energy, and wish him and his family well in his future endeavors."

"This is a natural transition to appoint Frank Lazaran as Chairman of the Company, and I cannot think of a better person for the position,” stated Mr. Keay. “Deciding to step away from the Company was very difficult due to my long history and passion for the brand. I have the utmost respect for the Company's shareholders, employees, partners, and board of directors, and appreciate everyone's commitment to what I believe is the world's best-tasting water, Alkaline88.”

The Company remains committed to its Pathway to Profitability and Alkaline88’s brand success.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

