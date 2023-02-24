The Alkaline Water Company Announces Change in Officers

Frank Lazaran Steps Down as CEO and President Due to Medical Concerns, Remains on Board of Directors

Director of Sales and Operations, Frank Chessman, Appointed CEO and President

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER), the largest independent alkaline water company in the country and the Clean BeverageTM company, announced that, due to unforeseen medical concerns, Frank Lazaran has stepped down from his positions as CEO and President of the company effective February 20, 2023. Frank Chessman, formerly the Company’s Director of Sales and Operations, has been appointed as the new CEO and President. Frank Lazaran will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

"We wish Frank Lazaran a speedy recovery and we want to thank him for his dedication and contributions to putting Alkaline88 on its Pathway to Profitability,” said Aaron Keay, the Company’s Chairman. “Frank has orchestrated an incredible pivot in the Company’s direction and initiated many significant changes that will continue to have a positive impact on the bottom line. We look forward to his continued influence on the Board of Directors while he focuses on addressing his medical issues. There is always a spot for Frank with Alkaline88."

New President and CEO, Frank Chessman, has been with the Company since its inception as the architect of its consistent sales growth to approximately $100 million in retail sales in 2022. Mr. Chessman has over five decades of experience in sales, marketing, and operations. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Vice President of Sales and Advertising for Ralphs Grocery Company and spent 14 years at Simon Marketing as the Executive Vice President. His extensive experience also includes a decade in beverage manufacturing.

Since the Company's pivot last year to its Pathway to Profitability, Mr. Chessman has worked side-by-side with Mr. Lazaran and has been an integral part of its design and implementation, overseeing all aspects of sales and operations.

"The appointment of Frank Chessman as our new CEO and President allows us to maintain important leadership continuity for the Company,” said Mr. Keay. “Frank has been with the Company’s since its inception and, in addition to working very closely with Mr. Lazaran and CFO, David Guarino, he has been involved in hiring and working with employees across all facets of the business. Mr. Chessman's extensive experience in sales, marketing, and operations, coupled with his longstanding commitment and passion for Alkaline88, make him an excellent choice to guide the Company through this transition as we continue to drive the brand forward.”

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked “Clean Beverage” label. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

