Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Alkaline Water Company Inc.    WTER

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

(WTER)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/15 04:00:00 pm
1.21 USD   +0.83%
04:32pTHE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY  : to Participate in 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
BU
03/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/05Nestlé USA Buys Essentia Water
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Alkaline Water Company : to Participate in 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

03/15/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively, today announced it will participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference, being held on March 15-17, 2021.

Ricky Wright, Chief Executive Officer of The Alkaline Water Company, will be attending 1-on-1 meetings throughout the event.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee-owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
04:32pTHE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY  : to Participate in 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
BU
03/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/05Nestlé USA Buys Essentia Water
DJ
03/03ALKALINE WATER COMPAN  : ® Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
BU
03/02ALKALINE WATER CO INC  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial State..
AQ
02/25ALKALINE WATER  : Yesway to Carry A88CBD™ Products in Convenience Stores A..
BU
02/23ALKALINE WATER  : Alkaline88® Products to be Distributed by Hensley Beverage Com..
BU
02/23ALKALINE WATER CO INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
02/22ALKALINE WATER CO INC  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16ALKALINE WATER CO INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,42 $
Last Close Price 1,20 $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard A. Wright President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
David A. Guarino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Aaron Keay Chairman
Brian Sudano Independent Director
Frank Lazaran Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.18.81%105
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-8.17%217 017
PEPSICO, INC.-10.29%183 543
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-3.83%46 973
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.4.28%46 961
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC13.31%24 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ