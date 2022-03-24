Log in
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/24 02:45:12 pm EDT
137.89 USD   +0.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allstate Announces Bob Toohey to Join as CHRO

03/24/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced that Bob Toohey will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective March 28. Toohey will help ensure that Allstate attracts, retains and cultivates a diverse workforce.

Toohey brings more than 30 years of business and human resources experience, from leading large organizations through the telecom industry evolution to building startups. Most recently, Toohey was president at pymetrics, a company that uses ethical artificial intelligence to match people to jobs where they are most likely to succeed.

“We are excited to add Bob to Allstate’s leadership team,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO of The Allstate Corporation. “He is a collaborative and data-driven leader with deep expertise in supporting businesses through digital transformation. His proven results in navigating complex corporate environments and driving business growth will help ensure Allstate’s long-term success as we transform our workforce, pursue our Transformative Growth initiative and build the digital insurer of the future.”

“It’s an honor to help guide such an iconic and trusted brand,” Toohey said. “Allstate has a tremendous history of innovation, and I’m excited to ensure that we are ready to meet the needs of our businesses, customers and employees as we chart the future of work.”

Toohey was Chief People Officer through the launch of the newly combined AOL/Yahoo business unit for Verizon, following his role as Chief People Officer at AOL. Before that, he was President of Verizon Digital Media Services and President of Verizon Business. Toohey has served as Chairman of the board of directors for Atlantic Health, and as a member of the board of advisers for DocuSign and Northeastern University’s College of Business Administration. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Northeastern University.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 610 M - -
Net income 2022 2 656 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 38 147 M 38 147 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 30,6%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 137,05 $
Average target price 136,13 $
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.49%38 147
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.8.78%50 393
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.16.10%43 861
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.16.86%42 055
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION14.48%26 378
SAMPO OYJ0.89%26 359