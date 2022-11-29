Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Allstate Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:27 2022-11-29 pm EST
132.77 USD   +0.68%
02:09pAllstate Announces Christine DeBiase to Join as Chief Legal Officer
BU
11/29THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts Allstate's Price Target to $137 From $140, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
Allstate Announces Christine DeBiase to Join as Chief Legal Officer

11/29/2022 | 02:09pm EST
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced that Christine (Chris) DeBiase will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective Jan. 3, 2023. DeBiase will lead Law and Regulation and Allstate’s sustainability strategy.

DeBiase brings more than 25 years of insurance industry and legal experience. She joins Allstate from Brighthouse Financial Inc., where she was Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, responsible for legal, compliance, corporate governance and sustainability initiatives.

“Chris is a great addition to our leadership team as we transform Allstate into a digital protection solutions company and advance our sustainability strategy,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO of The Allstate Corporation. “She has deep insurance and regulatory experience combined with a forward-thinking and collaborative leadership approach. She is a champion for inclusion, creating opportunities for people to share diverse perspectives and advancing equity.”

DeBiase joined Brighthouse in 2017 after 20 years with MetLife, where she served as lead attorney for the spinoff of Brighthouse from MetLife, as Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Americas Legal. At MetLife she held positions as Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Associate General Counsel and Vice President, Corporate Secretary. DeBiase earned a Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and a bachelor’s degree in communications from State University of New York at New Paltz.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life’s uncertainties with a circle of protection including cars, homes, electronic devices, benefits and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.”

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 149 M - -
Net income 2022 -642 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,5x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 35 199 M 35 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 132,72 $
Average target price 141,63 $
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.81%35 199
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.82%45 129
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES19.11%43 664
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.35.64%41 848
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.03%25 719
SAMPO OYJ8.08%25 565