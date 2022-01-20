Log in
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

Allstate Announces December 2021 and Fourth Quarter 2021 Catastrophe Losses

01/20/2022
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of December of $411 million or $325 million, after-tax. Catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter totaled $528 million, pre-tax.

Catastrophe losses for December events were estimated at $381 million, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates. Colorado’s Marshall Fire and December tornados accounted for 78% of December estimated catastrophe losses, with losses for the Marshall Fire estimated at $218 million.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words like “plans,” “seeks,” “expects,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “likely,” “targets” and other words with similar meanings. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 045 M - -
Net income 2021 1 444 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 34 668 M 34 668 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 42 010
Free-Float -
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 120,93 $
Average target price 132,13 $
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.79%34 668
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.3.48%48 855
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.21%40 932
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES2.33%39 379
SAMPO OYJ0.89%27 513
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.90%22 706