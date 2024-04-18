NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 18, 2024 -The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of March of $328 million or $259 million, after-tax.

March month catastrophe losses include six events estimated at $343 million or $271 million, after-tax, with approximately 80% of the losses related to one hail event, partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior events. Total catastrophe losses for the first quarter were $731 million, pre-tax.

Rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance resulted in a premium impact of 0.9% for the month of March and 2.4% year-to-date. Rate increases for Allstate brand homeowners insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 0.7% for the month of March and 3.4% year-to-date. Implemented rate increases and inflation in insured home replacement costs resulted in a 11.9% increase in homeowners insurance average gross written premium in March 2024 compared to the prior year. Our implemented rate exhibit for auto and homeowners insurance has been posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

