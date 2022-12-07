Allstate Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Oct. 15, 2022, through Jan. 14, 2023. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Jan. 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 30, 2022, as follows:

Series Annual

Dividend Rate Quarterly Amount

Per Depositary Share Series G 5.625% $0.3515625 Series H 5.100% $0.3187500 Series I 4.750% $0.2968750

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006012/en/