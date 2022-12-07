Allstate Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Oct. 15, 2022, through Jan. 14, 2023. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Jan. 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 30, 2022, as follows:
|
Series
|
Annual
Dividend Rate
|
Quarterly Amount
Per Depositary Share
|
Series G
|
5.625%
|
$0.3515625
|
Series H
|
5.100%
|
$0.3187500
|
Series I
|
4.750%
|
$0.2968750
