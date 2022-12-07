Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Allstate Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:09 2022-12-07 pm EST
131.89 USD   +1.21%
12/05Meet The New Captain Of The 2022 Allstate Afca Good Works Team : Florida State's Dillan Gibbons
BU
12/02Allstate Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30Do Good With The Allstate Afca Good Works Team : 1,000 Volunteers Being Recruited to Help Communities
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allstate Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

12/07/2022 | 11:56am EST
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Oct. 15, 2022, through Jan. 14, 2023. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Jan. 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 30, 2022, as follows:

 

Series

Annual
 Dividend Rate 

Quarterly Amount
 Per Depositary Share 

Series G

5.625%

$0.3515625

Series H

5.100%

$0.3187500

Series I

4.750%

$0.2968750

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -636 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,1x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 34 559 M 34 559 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 130,31 $
Average target price 142,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION9.17%34 559
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.8.49%45 834
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.50%44 175
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.30.31%40 899
SAMPO OYJ10.30%26 391
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.47%25 881