The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today declared approximately $18.2 million in aggregate dividends on two series of preferred stock for the dividend period from July 15, 2023, through Oct. 14, 2023. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Oct. 16, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 29, 2023, as follows:

Series Annual Dividend Rate Quarterly Amount Per Depositary Share Series H 5.100% $0.3187500 Series I 4.750% $0.2968750

The Allstate Corporation also declared a dividend of approximately $18.1 million at an annual dividend rate equal to 7.375% on the corporation’s Series J preferred stock for the dividend period from May 18, 2023 through Oct. 14, 2023. Accordingly, holders will receive $0.7528646 per depository share. This Series J preferred stock dividend will be payable in cash on Oct. 16, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 29, 2023.

