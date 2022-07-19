Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Allstate Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56 2022-07-19 am EDT
121.64 USD   +1.56%
11:41aAllstate Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/13Allstate Names Deanne McKissick Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mark Wadley as Chief Marketing Officer
MT
07/11Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Earnings With Investors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/19/2022 | 11:41am EDT
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 85 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2022.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 153 M - -
Net income 2022 1 891 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 32 935 M 32 935 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 119,77 $
Average target price 145,18 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.04%32 935
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-11.92%39 522
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.82%37 986
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.92%36 916
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.82%24 523
SAMPO OYJ-8.44%21 724