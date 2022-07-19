Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 85 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2022.

