Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Allstate Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:35:16 2023-02-17 pm EST
135.27 USD   -1.34%
01:59pAllstate Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.04 to $0.89 a Share, Payable April 3 to Stockholders of Record Feb. 28
MT
01:52pAllstate Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
02/16Allstate Sees January Catastrophe Losses at $307 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividends

02/17/2023 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.89, which is an increase of $0.04, or 4.7%, per share compared to last quarter. Allstate also declared the payment of quarterly preferred dividends.

“Allstate continues to provide excellent cash returns for our shareholders. The increase in our dividend this quarter demonstrates our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders, and is a sign of Allstate’s continued financial strength,” said Jess Merten, Allstate’s Chief Financial Officer. “Over the past five years, Allstate has returned more than $15.5 billion to shareholders while continuing to invest in the future.”

Common Stock Dividends

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.89 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on April 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 28, 2023.

Preferred Stock Dividends

Allstate also declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Jan. 15, 2023, through April 14, 2023. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on April 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023, as follows:

 

Series

Annual
Dividend Rate

Quarterly Amount
Per Depositary Share

Series G

5.625%

$0.3515625

Series H

5.100%

$0.3187500

Series I

4.750%

$0.2968750

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
01:59pAllstate Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.04 to $0.89 a Share, Payable April 3 to Sto..
MT
01:52pAllstate Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
02/16Allstate Sees January Catastrophe Losses at $307 Million
MT
02/16Allstate Announces January 2023 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates
BU
02/16Allstate : Announces January 2023 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates - Form 8-K
PU
02/16Allstate Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14Transcript : The Allstate Corporation Presents at BofA U.S. Insurance Confere..
CI
02/06UBS Adjusts Allstate's Price Target to $157 From $160, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/03Wells Fargo Adjusts Allstate's Price Target to $104 From $105, Maintains Underweight Ra..
MT
02/03Allstate CEO to Present at Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 956 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 444 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,6x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 36 057 M 36 057 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 137,10 $
Average target price 144,19 $
Spread / Average Target 5,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.14%36 057
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-1.71%45 632
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.36%42 488
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.87%41 819
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.87%26 130
SAMPO OYJ-6.27%24 970