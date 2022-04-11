Log in
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
142.90 USD   +0.68%
Allstate Announces Retirement of Vice Chair, Don Civgin and Senior Leadership Change

04/11/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
After a distinguished 13-year career at Allstate, Don Civgin, Vice Chair and CEO, Protection Products and Services has announced his decision to retire, effective May 1. Don joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2008, became President and CEO of Allstate Financial in 2012 and Vice Chair of The Allstate Corporation in 2019. He also serves as Chairman of the internationally renowned Ravinia® Festival. With Don’s retirement, Terrance Williams will become President, Protection Products and Services.

“Don’s leadership, business acumen and enterprise-first approach made Allstate successful in pursuing its purpose of protecting people from life’s uncertainties,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO of The Allstate Corporation. “He has been an excellent partner and mentor to senior executives as Allstate transforms into a digital protection solutions provider. Don’s ability to attract, mentor and lead talent leaves us with an outstanding management team. His forward-thinking and innovative leadership helped position Allstate as a leader in telematics, identity protection and device protection plans. We thank him for his many contributions to Allstate’s continued success and wish him and his family the very best in their next chapter.”

Wilson continued, “Terrance Williams has been leading our Transformative Growth initiatives to enable Allstate agents to increase growth while improving the customer experience and provide lower insurance prices. Terrance will bring his extensive experience in building and growing innovative businesses to the Protection Products and Services organization.”

“This leadership change supports our objective of Allstate being a purpose-driven company powered by purpose-driven people,” concluded Wilson.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life’s uncertainties with a circle of protection including cars, homes, electronic devices, benefits and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.”

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


All news about THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
04:49pAllstate Vice Chairman Don Civgin to Retire Effective May 1
MT
04:38pAllstate Announces Retirement of Vice Chair, Don Civgin and Senior Leadership Change
BU
04:33pALLSTATE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05Allstate to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Earnings With Investors
BU
04/05Goldman Sachs Adjusts Allstate's Price Target to $150 From $142, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
04/04Piper Sandler Adjusts Allstate's Price Target to $150 From $130, Reiterates Overweight ..
MT
03/24Allstate Announces Bob Toohey to Join as CHRO
BU
03/24The Allstate Corporation Announces Bob Toohey to Join as Executive Vice President and C..
CI
03/21Fitch Affirms Allstate's 'A+' IFS Ratings
AQ
03/18Raymond James Lifts Allstate to Strong Buy From Outperform, Price Target to $165 From $..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 739 M - -
Net income 2022 2 802 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 39 506 M 39 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 30,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 141,93 $
Average target price 141,40 $
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.64%39 506
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.04%50 906
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.17%44 358
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.10%36 058
SAMPO OYJ6.38%27 382
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION13.61%26 121