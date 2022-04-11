Allstate Announces Retirement of Vice Chair, Don Civgin and Senior Leadership Change

After a distinguished 13-year career at Allstate, Don Civgin, Vice Chair and CEO, Protection Products and Services has announced his decision to retire, effective May 1. Don joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2008, became President and CEO of Allstate Financial in 2012 and Vice Chair of The Allstate Corporation in 2019. He also serves as Chairman of the internationally renowned Ravinia® Festival. With Don’s retirement, Terrance Williams will become President, Protection Products and Services.

“Don’s leadership, business acumen and enterprise-first approach made Allstate successful in pursuing its purpose of protecting people from life’s uncertainties,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO of The Allstate Corporation. “He has been an excellent partner and mentor to senior executives as Allstate transforms into a digital protection solutions provider. Don’s ability to attract, mentor and lead talent leaves us with an outstanding management team. His forward-thinking and innovative leadership helped position Allstate as a leader in telematics, identity protection and device protection plans. We thank him for his many contributions to Allstate’s continued success and wish him and his family the very best in their next chapter.”

Wilson continued, “Terrance Williams has been leading our Transformative Growth initiatives to enable Allstate agents to increase growth while improving the customer experience and provide lower insurance prices. Terrance will bring his extensive experience in building and growing innovative businesses to the Protection Products and Services organization.”

“This leadership change supports our objective of Allstate being a purpose-driven company powered by purpose-driven people,” concluded Wilson.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life’s uncertainties with a circle of protection including cars, homes, electronic devices, benefits and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.”

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005917/en/