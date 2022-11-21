Advanced search
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
132.58 USD   -0.12%
Allstate CEO to Present at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

11/21/2022 | 11:02am EST
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Tom Wilson, its Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will also be posted there shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 149 M - -
Net income 2022 -642 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,5x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 35 204 M 35 204 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 29,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 132,74 $
Average target price 141,81 $
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.83%35 204
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.5.21%44 445
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES17.98%43 251
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.28.01%39 196
SAMPO OYJ8.42%25 639
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.15%25 457