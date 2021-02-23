Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Allstate Corporation    ALL

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allstate : CFO to Present at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2021

02/23/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 11:40 a.m. EST on Monday, March 1.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will be posted in the executive speeches section shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
10:04aALLSTATE : CFO to Present at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Confer..
BU
10:00aALLSTATE : Extends its Good Hands to Customers in Texas
PR
02/22ALLSTATE : Raises Quarterly Dividend 50% to $0.81 per Share; Pay Date April 1, R..
MT
02/22ALLSTATE : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 50%
BU
02/22ALLSTATE : AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to ASMI Auto Group Memb..
AQ
02/22ALLSTATE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/11ALLSTATE : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Allstate to Market Perform From Out..
MT
02/10ALLSTATE : Insider at Allstate (ALL) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
02/09INSIDER TRENDS : Allstate Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
02/09ALLSTATE : UBS Adjusts Allstate's Price Target to $110 From $115, Maintains Neut..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 098 M - -
Net income 2020 4 199 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,76x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 31 896 M 31 896 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 46 035
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 123,88 $
Last Close Price 105,31 $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.20%32 021
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC16.48%38 137
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.95%37 295
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.81%35 418
SAMPO OYJ6.16%24 756
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.25%16 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ