Allstate : CFO to Present at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2021

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 11:40 a.m. EST on Monday, March 1.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will be posted in the executive speeches section shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

