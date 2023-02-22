Advanced search
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14:26 2023-02-22 am EST
134.08 USD   -0.25%
10:57aAllstate : Q4 2022 Reinsurance Update
10:44aAllstate CFO to Present at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference
02/17Allstate Announces Redemption of Series G Preferred Stock
Allstate CFO to Present at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/22/2023 | 10:44am EST
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Jess Merten, its Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 9:15 a.m. Eastern on Monday, March 6.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will also be posted there shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 58 156 M - -
Net income 2023 2 047 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 35 394 M 35 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 54 250
Free-Float 29,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 134,41 $
Average target price 144,19 $
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.41%35 394
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-5.57%44 028
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.56%43 039
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.93%42 995
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.41%25 906
SAMPO OYJ-5.86%25 071