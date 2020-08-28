Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Allstate Corporation    ALL

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/28 12:51:34 pm
94.465 USD   +0.36%
12:29pALLSTATE : Names Rhonda Ferguson Executive VP, General Counsel
DJ
12:01pALLSTATE : Announces Rhonda Ferguson to Join as General Counsel
BU
08/27ALLSTATE : Announces Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allstate : Names Rhonda Ferguson Executive VP, General Counsel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Allstate Corp. on Friday said it named Rhonda Ferguson executive vice president and general counsel, plucking the executive from Union Pacific Corp.

The Northbrook, Ill., insurance company said Ms. Ferguson will join on Sept. 28 and succeed Susie Lees, who plans to retire next year.

Allstate said Ms. Lees, who joined the company in 1988, remains chief legal officer and secretary.

Union Pacific earlier Friday said Ms. Ferguson, currently executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, is leaving effective Sept. 25, and that Craig Richardson will serve as interim executive vice president and chief legal officer while the railroad searches for a successor.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION 0.22% 94.35 Delayed Quote.-16.29%
UNION PACIFIC 0.21% 193.86 Delayed Quote.7.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
12:29pALLSTATE : Names Rhonda Ferguson Executive VP, General Counsel
DJ
12:01pALLSTATE : Announces Rhonda Ferguson to Join as General Counsel
BU
08/27ALLSTATE : Announces Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
08/27THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20ALLSTATE : PG&E Settlement Leads to $264 Million July Catastrophe Income
DJ
08/20ALLSTATE : Announces Impact of PG&E Recoveries and July 2020 Catastrophe Losses
BU
08/20ALLSTATE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION : Announces Availability of Second Quarter 2020 Result..
AQ
08/05Crisis Has Diverse Impact on Insurers -- WSJ
DJ
08/04ALLSTATE : Quickly Adapts to Pandemic and Delivers Excellent Operating Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37 383 M - -
Net income 2020 4 013 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 2,26%
Capitalization 29 398 M 29 398 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 46 035
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 117,20 $
Last Close Price 94,13 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-16.29%29 398
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-19.22%31 108
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-14.44%29 669
SAMPO OYJ-12.28%22 357
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.41%15 511
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-18.26%15 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group