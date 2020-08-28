Allstate : Names Rhonda Ferguson Executive VP, General Counsel

By Colin Kellaher

Allstate Corp. on Friday said it named Rhonda Ferguson executive vice president and general counsel, plucking the executive from Union Pacific Corp.

The Northbrook, Ill., insurance company said Ms. Ferguson will join on Sept. 28 and succeed Susie Lees, who plans to retire next year.

Allstate said Ms. Lees, who joined the company in 1988, remains chief legal officer and secretary.

Union Pacific earlier Friday said Ms. Ferguson, currently executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, is leaving effective Sept. 25, and that Craig Richardson will serve as interim executive vice president and chief legal officer while the railroad searches for a successor.

