First Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation

05.02.2024

Forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information. This presentation also contains non- GAAP measures that are denoted with an asterisk. You can find the reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures within our most recent earnings release, investor supplement or on our website, www.allstateinvestors.com, under the "Financials" link.

Additional information on factors that could cause results to differ materially from this presentation is available in the 2023 Form 10-K, Form 10-Q for March 31, 2024, our most recent earnings release, and at the end of these slides. These materials are available on our website, www.allstateinvestors.com, under the "Financials" link.

Allstate's Strategy To Create Shareholder Value

Increase Personal

Property-Liability Market Share

Leveraging Allstate brand,

customer base and capabilities

Expand Protection

Services

First quarter 2024 highlights

  • Net income of $1.2 billion in the first quarter
  1. Successfully executing auto insurance profit improvement plan
  1. Homeowners insurance generating attractive returns; first quarter benefited from fewer catastrophe losses
  1. Increased investment income reflects 2022- 2023 duration extensions and higher fixed income yields
    1. Profitable growth in Protection Services
  • Taking broad approach to increasing shareholder value
    1. Improved auto insurance profitability
  1. Growth in auto and homeowners insurance policies in force
  1. Proactive risk and return management of the investment portfolio
  1. Expand Protection Services
  1. Sale of Health and Benefits businesses

Broad-Based Profit Improvement

Property-Liability premiums increased 10.9%, or $1.3 billion,

driven by rate increases

Three months ended

March 31

($ in millions, except per share data and ratios)

2024

2023

Change

Total revenues

$15,259

$13,786

10.7%

Property-Liability insurance premiums

12,900

11,635

10.9%

Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges

478

463

3.2%

Net investment income

764

575

32.9%

Net gains (losses) on investments and derivatives

(164)

14

NM

Income applicable to common shareholders:

Net income (loss)

1,189

(346)

NM

Adjusted net income (loss)*

Benefited from higher fixed income

1,367

(342)

NM

and performance-based results

Per diluted common share(1)

Net income (loss)

4.46

(1.31)

NM

Adjusted net income (loss)*

5.13

(1.30)

NM

Return on Allstate common shareholders' equity (trailing twelve months) Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders

Adjusted net income (loss)*

Reflects improved Property-Liability underlying

profitability and lower catastrophe losses

7.6% (13.0)% 20.6 pts

11.3% (6.7)% 18.0 pts

NM = Not meaningful

  1. In periods where a net loss or adjusted net loss is reported, weighted average shares for basic earnings per share is used for calculating diluted earnings per share because all dilutive potential common shares are anti-dilutive and are therefore excluded from the calculation

Property-Liability Generated An Attractive Combined Ratio

Earned premium increase driven by higher auto and homeowners insurance rates, partially offset by a decline in policies in force

Property-Liability statistics

($ in millions)

Property-Liability combined ratio components

Premiums Earned

Policies in Force (in thousands)

Catastrophe Losses

Underwriting Income (Loss)

(% to premiums earned)

Loss Ratio

Expense Ratio

Three months ended

March 31

2024

Var to PY

(%/$)

12,900

10.9%

37,693

(1.4)%

  1. (960)
  1. 1,899

72.4 (15.1) pts

20.6 (0.5) pts

92.0

7.3

-0.3

85.0

87.6

7.9

79.4

0.3

95.9

8.3

1.4

86.2

106.6

7.1

4.4

95.1

104.5

11.6

1.7

91.2

108.6

14.5

93.0

0.8

5.7 0.4

93.3

86.9

Combined Ratio

Catastrophe Loss Ratio

Underlying Combined Ratio*

93.0 (15.6) pts

5.7 (8.8) pts

86.9 (6.4) pts

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Underlying combined ratio*

PYRR and APIA(1)

Catastrophe losses

Lower catastrophe losses due to mild weather

conditions in the quarter - 1.4 points below the 10-year

average from 2014-2023

Underlying combined ratio* improvement reflects higher average

premium, moderating loss costs and improved efficiency

(1) Reflects combined ratio impact of non-catastrophe prior year reserve reestimates (PYRR) and amortization of purchased intangibles (APIA)

Auto Insurance Margins Improved

Higher average premium from implemented rates and expense efficiencies outpacing moderating underlying loss costs per policy in 2024

Allstate Protection auto underlying combined ratio* - adjusted 2022 and 2023 quarterly results(1) for each respective year-end severity level

103.2 104.2 103.2 103.9

101.0 100.7 99.9

98.2

95.1

Allstate Protection auto premium and underlying loss and expense* per policy

Q1 2024

Var PY

Annualized Avg. Premium:

$1,393

13.3%

Avg. Underlying Loss and Expense(1)*:

$1,325

6.7%

$1,450

1,393

$1,350

1,242

1,325

$1,250

1,229

$1,150

$1,050

Underlying Combined Ratio* - as reported

Combined Ratio

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2022

2023

2024

98.8

102.1

104.0

109.2

102.6

102.2

98.8

96.4

95.1

102.1

107.9

117.4

112.6

104.4

108.3

102.1

98.9

96.0

$950

$850

Difference

83

165

80

-35

-47

-37

-47

-13

-9

1

24

68

Year-end

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2022 and 2023 Underlying combined ratio* (at full year average severity level) 2024 Underlying combined ratio*

Annualized Avg. Premium Avg. Underlying Loss and Expense(1)*

(1) Adjusts quarterly underlying combined ratios* and underlying losses per policy to reflect year-end current report year ultimate severities for 2022 and 2023

Auto Insurance Underlying Profitability Attractive in Approximately Two-Thirds of Markets

Continuing to pursue and implement

necessary rate increases

Allstate brand auto - Implemented rate increases

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

16.9%

16.4%

6.1%

6.9%

4.7%

2.0%

2.5%

5.8%

3.6%

1.7%

2.4%

2022

2023

2024

(1) Reflects 50 U.S. states plus District of Columbia for Allstate brand auto, excluding Esurance and Canada

Allstate brand auto countrywide premium distribution by underlying combined ratio* segment(1)

100%

12%

90%

35%

35%

26%

>100

80%

70%

71%

10%

60%

96-100

50%

88%

100%

31%

40%

65%

64%

<96

30%

20%

21%

34%

10%

8%

0%

2017-2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024-Q1

Proportion of premium from states achieving or approaching targeted

underlying margins nearly doubled compared to year-end 2023

Auto Policies In Force Decline For Allstate Brand While National General Increases

Rate of decline improved in the first quarter compared to year end 2023

Allstate Protection auto policies in force

(in millions)

-2.0%

-5.2%

25.7

25.2

21.1

20.0

+12.6%

4.6

5.2

Protection Auto

Allstate brand

National General

First quarter

2023

2024

Allstate brand auto renewal ratio

  • Renewal ratio of 86.0 increased 0.3 points in the first quarter compared to the prior year

Allstate brand auto new issued applications

  • New business increased 7% to prior year quarter driven by advertising investments in rate adequate states and increased Allstate agent productivity and direct sales

National General growth

  • Non-standardauto insurance and Custom360SM

Homeowners Insurance Generates Strong Returns

Allstate Protection homeowners combined ratio components

2014-2023 Average: ~92

119.0

106.8

93.6

90.0

96.7

93.6

90.6

88.4

51.4

82.1

39.5

28.0

23.3

29.4

29.5

24.8

27.7

16.6

61.1

64.2

63.6

62.3

68.7

70.3

67.3

67.6

65.5

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1

Q1

2023

2024

Underlying combined ratio*

Catastrophe losses, PYRR and APIA(1)

Includes first quarter catastrophe losses of $555 million which were below prior year quarter by $894 million

(1) Reflects combined ratio impact of catastrophe losses, prior year reserve reestimates and amortization of purchased intangibles

Property-Liability Growth Opportunities

Key Growth Levers:

Near-Term Focus Areas:

Improve Customer Retention

Reduce New Business Restrictions

Increase Advertising

Transformative Growth

  • Auto and homeowners insurance renewal ratios stabilizing following decline due to significant price increases in 2022-2023
  • Unwound auto underwriting restrictions in states representing about 75% of Allstate brand auto countrywide premium
  • Significant increases in Allstate brand advertising investment
  • Improved competitive price position due to expense reductions
  • Expand customer access
  1. Increase Allstate exclusive agent productivity
    1. Enhanced Allstate direct distribution capabilities o Expand independent agent product offering
  • New affordable, simple and connected auto and homeowners insurance offerings
  • New technology ecosystem improves customer quoting experience

