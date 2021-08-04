Allstate : Q2 2021 Investor Supplement - Excel

The condensed consolidated financial statements and financial exhibits included herein are unaudited. These condensed consolidated financial statements and exhibits should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The results of operations for interim periods should not be considered indicative of results to be expected for the full year.
Measures used in these financial statements and exhibits that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") are denoted with an asterisk (*). These measures are defined on the pages "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure herein.
Table of Contents
The Allstate Corporation
Investor Supplement - Second Quarter 2021
Table of Contents
Consolidated Operations
Allstate Health and Benefits
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
1
Segment Results and Other Statistics
11
Contribution to Income
2
Book Value per Common Share and Debt to Capital
3
Corporate and Other
Return on Allstate Common Shareholders' Equity
4
Segment Results
12
Policies in Force
5
Investments
Property-Liability
Investment Position and Results
13
Results
6
Investment Position and Results by Strategy
14
Allstate Protection
Allstate Protection Profitability Measures
7
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
15,16
Auto Profitability Measures
8
Homeowners Profitability Measures
9
Glossary
17
Items included in the glossary are denoted with a caret (^) the first time used.
Protection Services
Segment Results
10
1
The Allstate Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Revenues
Property and casualty insurance premiums ^
$ 10,444
$ 10,307
$ 9,279
$ 9,336
$ 9,223
$ 9,235
$ 20,751
$ 18,458
Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges ^
447
455
262
287
263
282
902
545
Other revenue ^
494
555
271
272
257
265
1,049
522
Net investment income
974
708
660
464
220
246
1,682
466
Realized capital gains (losses)
287
426
490
319
440
(162)
713
278
Total revenues
12,646
12,451
10,962
10,678
10,403
9,866
25,097
20,269
Costs and expenses
Property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense
7,207
6,043
5,366
6,072
5,222
5,341
13,250
10,563
Shelter-in-Place Payback expense
29
-
-
-
738
210
29
948
Accident and health insurance policy benefits
244
233
124
128
123
141
477
264
Interest credited to contractholder funds
8
9
7
8
9
9
17
18
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
1,545
1,523
1,382
1,386
1,344
1,365
3,068
2,709
Operating costs and expenses
1,683
1,731
1,440
1,322
1,394
1,338
3,414
2,732
Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses
(134)
(310)
(371)
(71)
73
318
(444)
391
Restructuring and related charges
71
51
40
196
13
4
122
17
Amortization of purchased intangibles
105
53
30
31
29
28
158
57
Interest expense
91
86
80
78
79
81
177
160
Total costs and expenses
10,849
9,419
8,098
9,150
9,024
8,835
20,268
17,859
Income from operations before income tax expense
1,797
3,032
2,864
1,528
1,379
1,031
4,829
2,410
Income tax expense
362
626
594
312
273
194
988
467
Net income from continuing operations
1,435
2,406
2,270
1,216
1,106
837
3,841
1,943
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
196
(3,793)
354
(63)
144
(288)
(3,597)
(144)
Net income (loss)
1,631
(1,387)
2,624
1,153
1,250
549
244
1,799
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
6
(6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Allstate
1,625
(1,381)
2,624
1,153
1,250
549
244
1,799
Less: Preferred stock dividends
30
27
26
27
26
36
57
62
Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders
Policy counts are based on items rather than customers.
•
A multi-car customer would generate multiple item (policy) counts, even if all cars were insured under one policy.
•
PIF does not reflect banking relationships for our lender-placed insurance products to customers including fire, home and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles.
•
Commercial lines PIF for shared economy agreements reflect contracts that cover multiple drivers as opposed to individual drivers.
•
Allstate Roadside reflects memberships in force and do not include their wholesale partners as the customer relationship is managed by the wholesale partner.
•
Allstate Dealer Services reflects service contracts and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions and do not include their third party administrators ("TPAs") as the customer relationship is managed by the TPAs.
•
Allstate Protection Plans represents active consumer product protection plans.
We believe that investors' understanding of Allstate's performance is enhanced by our disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. Our methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.
Adjusted net income is net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, excluding:
•
realized capital gains and losses except for periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, which are reported with realized capital gains and losses but included in adjusted net income,
•
pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains and losses,
•
business combination expenses and the amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles,
•
income or loss from discontinued operations,
•
adjustments for other significant non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items when (a) the nature of the charge or gain is such that it is reasonably unlikely to recur within two years, or (b) there has been no similar charge or gain within the prior two years, and
•
related income tax expense or benefit of these items.
Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to adjusted net income. We use adjusted net income as an important measure to evaluate our results of operations. We believe that the measure provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance because it reveals trends in our insurance and financial service business that may be obscured by the net effect of realized capital gains and losses, pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains and losses, business combination expenses, and the amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles, income or loss from discontinued operations and adjustments for other significant non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items and the related tax expense or benefit of these items. Realized capital gains and losses and pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by business decisions and external economic developments such as capital market conditions, the timing of which is unrelated to the insurance underwriting process. Business combination expenses and income or loss from discontinued operations are excluded because they are non-recurring in nature and the amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles is excluded because it relates to the acquisition purchase price and is not indicative of our underlying business results or trends. Non-recurring items are excluded because, by their nature, they are not indicative of our business or economic trends. Accordingly, adjusted net income excludes the effect of items that tend to be highly variable from period to period and highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of our business. A byproduct of excluding these items to determine adjusted net income is the transparency and understanding of their significance to net income variability and profitability while recognizing these or similar items may recur in subsequent periods. Adjusted net income is used by management along with the other components of net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders to assess our performance. We use adjusted measures of adjusted net income in incentive compensation. Therefore, we believe it is useful for investors to evaluate net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, adjusted net income and their components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing and evaluating our performance. We note that investors, financial analysts, financial and business media organizations and rating agencies utilize adjusted net income results in their evaluation of our and our industry's financial performance and in their investment decisions, recommendations and communications as it represents a reliable, representative and consistent measurement of the industry and the Company and management's performance. We note that the price to earnings multiple commonly used by insurance investors as a forward-looking valuation technique uses adjusted net income as the denominator. Adjusted net income should not be considered a substitute for net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders and does not reflect the overall profitability of our business. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders is provided in the schedule, "Contribution to Income".
Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between three GAAP operating ratios: the loss ratio, the effect of catastrophes on the combined ratio, and the effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates on the combined ratio. We believe that this ratio is useful to investors and it is used by management to reveal the trends that may be obscured by catastrophe losses and prior year reserve reestimates. Catastrophe losses cause our loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year reserve reestimates are caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves. We believe it is useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing our underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the loss ratio and does not reflect the overall loss ratio of our business. A reconciliation of underlying loss ratio is provided in the schedules "Property-Liability Results", "Allstate Protection Profitability Measures", "Auto Profitability Measures" and "Homeowners Profitability Measures".
Underlying expense ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between the expense ratio and the effect of amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles on the expense ratio. We believe that the measure provides investors with a valuable measure of ongoing performance because it reveals trends that may be obscured by the amortization or impairment of purchased intangible assets. Amortization or Impairment of purchased intangible assets is excluded because it relates to the acquisition purchase price and is not indicative of our business results or trends. We believe it is useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing our underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the expense ratio. The underlying expense ratio should not be considered a substitute for the expense ratio and does not reflect the overall expense ratio of our business. A reconciliation of underlying expense ratio is provided in the schedules "Property-Liability Results", "Allstate Protection Profitability Measures", "Auto Profitability Measures" and "Homeowners Profitability Measures".
Underlying combined ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is the sum of underlying loss and underlying expense ratios. We believe that this ratio is useful to investors and it is used by management to reveal the trends in our Property-Liability business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses, prior year reserve reestimates and amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles. We believe it is useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing our underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered a substitute for the combined ratio and does not reflect the overall underwriting profitability of our business. A reconciliation of the underlying combined ratio to combined ratio is provided in the schedule "Property-Liability Results", "Auto Profitability Measures" and "Homeowners Profitability Measures".
Protection Services adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and restructuring, is a non-GAAP measure, which is computed as adjusted net income (loss), excluding taxes, depreciation and restructuring. Adjusted net income (loss) is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and restructuring. We use adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and restructuring, as an important measure to evaluate Protection Services' results of operations. We believe that the measure provides investors with a valuable measure of Protection Services' ongoing performance because it reveals trends that may be obscured by the taxes,depreciation and restructuring expenses. Taxes, depreciation and restructuring are excluded because these are not directly attributable to the underlying operating performance of Protection Services' segment. Adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and restructuring highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of our business and is used by management along with the other components of adjusted net income (loss) to assess our performance. We believe it is useful for investors to evaluate adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and restructuring, and their components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing and evaluating Protection Services segment's performance. Adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and restructuring should not be considered a substitute for adjusted net income (loss) and does not reflect the overall profitability of our business. A reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and restructuring, is provided in the schedule, "Protection Services Segment Results".
Adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity is a ratio that uses a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by dividing the rolling 12-month adjusted net income by the average of Allstate common shareholders' equity at the beginning and at the end of the 12-months, after excluding the effect of unrealized net capital gains and losses. Return on Allstate common shareholders' equity is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We use adjusted net income as the numerator for the same reasons we use adjusted net income, as discussed previously. We use average Allstate common shareholders' equity excluding the effect of unrealized net capital gains and losses for the denominator as a representation of common shareholders' equity primarily applicable to Allstate's earned and realized business operations because it eliminates the effect of items that are unrealized and vary significantly between periods due to external economic developments such as capital market conditions like changes in equity prices and interest rates, the amount and timing of which are unrelated to the insurance underwriting process. We use it to supplement our evaluation of net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders and return on Allstate common shareholders' equity because it excludes the effect of items that tend to be highly variable from period to period. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and that it provides a valuable tool for investors when considered along with return on Allstate common shareholders' equity because it eliminates the after-tax effects of realized and unrealized net capital gains and losses that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and that are driven by economic developments, the magnitude and timing of which are generally not influenced by management. In addition, it eliminates non-recurring items that are not indicative of our ongoing business or economic trends. A byproduct of excluding the items noted above to determine adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity from return on Allstate common shareholders' equity is the transparency and understanding of their significance to return on common shareholders' equity variability and profitability while recognizing these or similar items may recur in subsequent periods. We use adjusted measures of adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity in incentive compensation. Therefore, we believe it is useful for investors to have adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity and return on Allstate common shareholders' equity when evaluating our performance. We note that investors, financial analysts, financial and business media organizations and rating agencies utilize adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity results in their evaluation of our and our industry's financial performance and in their investment decisions, recommendations and communications as it represents a reliable, representative and consistent measurement of the industry and the company and management's utilization of capital. Adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity should not be considered a substitute for return on Allstate common shareholders' equity and does not reflect the overall profitability of our business. A reconciliation of return on Allstate common shareholders' equity and adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity can be found in the schedule, "Return on Allstate Common Shareholders' Equity".
Book value per common share, excluding the impact of unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities, is a ratio that uses a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by dividing Allstate common shareholders' equity after excluding the impact of unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities and related DAC, DSI and life insurance reserves by total common shares outstanding plus dilutive potential common shares outstanding. We use the trend in book value per common share, excluding the impact of unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities, in conjunction with book value per common share to identify and analyze the change in net worth applicable to management efforts between periods. We believe the non-GAAP ratio is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of items that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and are generally driven by economic developments, primarily capital market conditions, the magnitude and timing of which are generally not influenced by management, and we believe it enhances understanding and comparability of performance by highlighting underlying business activity and profitability drivers. We note that book value per common share, excluding the impact of unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities, is a measure commonly used by insurance investors as a valuation technique. Book value per common share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Book value per common share, excluding the impact of unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities, should not be considered a substitute for book value per common share, and does not reflect the recorded net worth of our business. A reconciliation of book value per common share, excluding the impact of unrealized net capital gains on fixed income securities, and book value per common share can be found in the schedule, "Book Value per Common Share and Debt to Capital".
Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges are reported in the Allstate Health and Benefits segment and include employer voluntary benefits, group health and individual accident and health products.
Adjusted net income is the GAAP segment measure used for the Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, and Corporate and Other segments.
Average Allstate common shareholders' equity and average adjusted Allstate common shareholders' equity are determined using a two-point average, with the beginning and ending Allstate common shareholders' equity and Allstate adjusted common shareholders' equity, respectively, for the twelve-month period as data points.
Other revenue primarily represents fees collected from policyholders relating to premium installment payments, commissions on sales of non-proprietary products, sales of identity protection services, fee-based services and other revenue transactions.
Property and casualty insurance premiums are reported in the Allstate Protection and Protection Services segments and include auto, homeowners, other personal lines and commercial lines insurance products, as well as consumer product proteion plans, roadside assistance and finance and insurance products.
Property-Liability
Average premium - gross written: Gross premiums written divided by issued item count. Gross premiums written include the impacts from discounts, surcharges and ceded reinsurance premiums and exclude the impacts from mid-term premium adjustments and premium refund accruals. Average premiums represent the appropriate policy term for each line, which is generally 6 months for auto and 12 months for homeowners.
Expense ratio: Other revenue is deducted from other costs and expenses in the expense ratio calculation.
Gross claim frequency is calculated as annualized notice counts received in the period divided by the average of policies in force with the applicable coverage during the period. It includes all actual notice counts, regardless of their current status (open or closed) or their ultimate disposition (closed with a payment or closed without payment). Frequency statistics exclude counts associated with catastrophe events. The percent change in gross claim frequency is calculated as the amount of increase or decrease in the gross claim frequency in the current period compared to the same period in the prior year; divided by the prior year gross claim frequency.
New issued applications: Item counts of automobiles or homeowners insurance applications for insurance policies that were issued during the period, regardless of whether the customer was previously insured by another Allstate Protection brand. Allstate brand includes automobiles added by existing customers when they exceed the number allowed (currently 10) on a policy.
Other business lines primarily represent commissions earned and other costs and expenses for Ivantage and non-proprietary life and annuity products.
Paid claim severity is calculated by dividing the sum of paid losses and loss expenses by claims closed with a payment during the period. The percent change in paid claim severity is calculated as the amount of increase or decrease in paid claim severity in the current period compared to the same period in the prior year; divided by the prior year paid claims severity.
Renewal ratio: Renewal policy item counts issued during the period, based on contract effective dates, divided by the total policy item counts issued generally 6 months prior for auto or 12 months prior for homeowners.
Protection Services
Other costs and expenses may include amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, operating costs and expenses, and restructuring and related charges.
Revenue may include net premiums earned, intersegment insurance premiums and service fees, other revenue, revenue earned from external customers and net investment income.
Allstate Health and Benefits
Benefit ratio is contract benefits divided by premiums and contract charges.
Employer voluntary benefits include supplemental life and health products offered through workplace enrollment.
Group health includes health products sold to employers for use by their employees.
Individual accident and health includes short-term medical and supplemental products sold directly to individuals.
Investments
Duration measures the price sensitivity of assets and liabilities to changes in interest rates.
Equity securities include investments in exchange traded and mutual funds whose underlying investments are fixed income securities.
Interest-bearing investments comprise fixed income securities, mortgage loans, short-term investments, and other investments including bank and agent loans and derivatives.
Internal rate of return is one of the measures we use to evaluate the performance of these investments. The IRR represents the rate of return on the investments considering the cash flows paid and received and, until the investment is fully liquidated, the estimated value of investment holdings at the end of the measurement period. The calculated IRR for any measurement period is highly influenced by the values of the portfolio at the beginning and end of the period, which reflect the estimated fair values of the investments as of such dates. As a result, the IRR can vary significantly for different measurement periods based on macroeconomic or other events that impact the estimated beginning or ending portfolio value, such as the global financial crisis. Our IRR calculation method may differ from those used by other investors. The timing of the recognition of income in the financial statements may differ significantly from the cash distributions and changes in the value of these investments.
Limited partnership interests: Income from equity method of accounting LP is generally recognized on a three-month delay due to the availability of the related financial statements from investees.
LP and other investments comprise limited partnership interests and other alternative investments, including real estate investments classified as other investments. Market-based investments include publicly traded equity securities classified as limited partnerships.
Market-based strategy seeks to deliver predictable earnings aligned to business needs and take advantage of short-term opportunities primarily through public and private fixed income investments and public equity securities.
Performance-based strategy seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and supplement market risk with idiosyncratic risk primarily through investments in private equity and real estate.
Pre-tax yields: Quarterly pre-tax yield is calculated as annualized quarterly investment income, before investment expense divided by the average of the ending investment balances of the current and prior quarter. Year-to-date pre-tax yield is calculated as annualized year-to-date investment income, before investment expense divided by the average of investment balances at the beginning of the year and the end of each quarter during the year. For the purposes of the pre-tax yield calculation, income for directly held real estate and other investments is net of investee level expenses (asset level operating expenses reported in investment expense). Fixed income securities investment balances exclude unrealized capital gains and losses. Equity securities investment balances use cost in the calculation.
Total return on investment portfolio is calculated from GAAP results, including the total of net investment income, realized capital gains and losses, the change in unrealized net capital gains and losses, and the change in the difference between fair value and carrying value of mortgage loans, bank loans and agent loans divided by the average fair value balances.
The Allstate Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 20:56:07 UTC.