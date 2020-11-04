Allstate : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation 0 11/04/2020 | 10:56pm GMT Send by mail :

Improve Customer Value

Invest in Marketing and Technology Leveraging Allstate Brand, Customer Base and Capabilities Expand Protection Businesses Circle of Protection for Customers

Innovative Growth Platforms ▪ Broad Distribution Third Quarter Results Adjusted net income* of $2.94 per share and ROE of 17.7%

Generated strong underwriting results in auto insurance; homeowners insurance impacted by elevated catastrophe losses

Implementing Transformative Growth Plan

Performance-based income returned to prior year level

income returned to prior year level Annual review of actuarial assumptions negatively impacted Allstate Life, Benefits and Annuities results

Allstate Protection Plans continued strong growth and profitability Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 2 Allstate Delivers Strong Operating Results Revenues of $11.5 billion

Net income of $1.1 billion and adjusted net income* of $923 million ($2.94 per share)

Adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity* of 17.7% for the latest 12 months Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, ($ in millions, except per share data and ratios) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Total revenues $11,500 $11,069 3.9% $32,773 $33,203 (1.3%) Total revenues (excl. realized capital gains and losses) 11,060 10,872 1.7% 32,091 32,020 0.2% Property-Liability insurance premiums 8,952 8,782 1.9% 26,696 25,970 2.8% Net investment income 832 880 (5.5%) 1,662 2,470 (32.7%) Realized capital gains and losses 440 197 123.4% 682 1,183 (42.3%) Income applicable to common shareholders: Net income 1,126 889 26.7% 2,863 2,971 (3.6%) per diluted common share* 3.58 2.67 34.1% 9.01 8.85 1.8% Adjusted net income* 923 946 (2.4%) 2,843 2,457 15.7% per diluted common share* 2.94 2.84 3.5% 8.94 7.32 22.1% Return on common shareholders' equity (trailing twelve months) Net income applicable to common shareholders 18.9% 10.7% 8.2 pts Adjusted net income* 17.7% 14.2% 3.5 pts Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 3 Property-Liability Results Remain Strong Modest policy and premium growth continued in Allstate brand auto and homeowners insurance

Underwriting income of $753 million increased $16 million compared to the prior year quarter

Increase driven by improved underlying loss costs in auto insurance, largely offset by higher catastrophe losses and restructuring charges related to the Transformative Growth Plan

Expense ratio, excluding the restructuring charge (1) and increased bad debt (2) , was 22.6 and improved by 1.1 points compared to the prior year quarter Property-Liability Combined Ratio Q3'20 Var PY Policies in Force (in thousands) 33,741 0.3% Net Written Premium ($M) $9,395 0.9% 91.6 1.3 2.1 0.2 91.6 5.3 1.1 7.8 Q3 2019 Combined Ratio Underlying Loss Ratio* Catastrophe Losses Non-Cat Prior Year Reserves Restructuring Charges (1) Bad Debt Expense (2) Expenses ex. Restructuring Charges & Bad Debt Q3 2020 Combined Ratio Property-Liability Expense Ratio 25.1 24.2 23.7 24.9 0.2 2.1 22.6 2018 2019 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Bad Debt Expense Ratio Impact (2) Restructuring Charges Expense Ratio Impact (1) Expense Ratio ex. Restructuring Charges & Bad Debt Reflects restructuring and related charges during the third quarter 2020 related to the Transformative Growth Plan. Reflects increase in bad debt expense during the third quarter 2020 related to the Special Payment plan offered to customers as a result of the Coronavirus. Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 4 Transformative Growth Plan Will Generate Personal Property-Liability Growth at Attractive Returns Progress to Date ▪ Combined direct sales operations Expand Customer ▪ Improved online and call center sales flow in Allstate direct Access ▪ Enhancing local agent sales model ▪ Implementing cost reduction plan Improve ▪ Expanded telematics offerings leveraging Milewise® (pay-per-mile Customer Value insurance) ▪ Improved competitive price position of auto insurance ▪ Introduced new Allstate advertising Invest in Marketing and Technology ▪ Launched new Allstate OneApp Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 5 Lowering Cost Structure Through Restructuring and Increasing Investments in Growth Announced Restructuring Plan Improving competitive price position by reducing cost structure

Involves streamlining operations and processes in claims, sales, service and support functions impacting approximately 3,800 employees in 2020

Expect to incur approximately $290 million in charges, including $198 million in the third quarter ~$290M $198M ~$92M Q3 2020 Future Quarters Total Debuted New Brand Marketing Launched new brand campaign built on the belief that we all deserve to live life well protected

"You've never been in better hands"

Updated messaging to generate demand for broader, more innovative portfolio of products

Adapting media mix to support brand building and direct channel growth

Focus on our connected experience, emphasizing telematics capabilities Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 6 Net Investment Income Impacted by Market-based Yield Decline; Performance-based Income of $210 Million in the Third Quarter Net investment income totaled $832 million

Market-based income reflects yield decline due to lower reinvestment rates Performance-based income totaled $210 million, partially reversing valuation declines in the first and second quarter

Total return of +5.7% for last 12 months reflects higher fixed income and public equity valuations Net Investment Income ($M) 824 844 942 880 786 786 832 $900 261 689 648 202 421 181 176 214 145 409 210 $700 - 6 $500 $300 652 696 683 696 693 731 727 735 674 654 659 $100 -$100 (208) (211) -$300 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 2020 Market-based Performance-based Expense ex ILE⁽¹⁾ GAAP Total Return Return (%) Annualized LTM(3) Q3 '20 YTD 3 Year 5 Year Total portfolio(2) 1.8 4.4 5.7 5.2 5.0 Market-based 1.8 5.3 6.7 5.4 5.0 Performance-based 2.4 (2.1) (1.9) 6.5 7.2 Investee level expenses (ILE) comprise asset level operating expenses are netted against market-based and performance-based income. Beginning January 1, 2020, depreciation previously included in ILE is reported as realized capital gains or losses Total portfolio return includes non-ILE expenses of 0.1% for Q3, 0.2% for YTD, 0.2% for LTM, and 0.3% and 0.2% for the annualized trailing 3 and 5 year periods, respectively Last twelve months Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 7 Allstate Life, Benefits and Annuities Negatively Impacted by Expectation of Low Interest Rates Allstate Life adjusted net loss of $14 million driven by accelerated amortization of deferred acquisition costs ("DAC") related to our annual review of assumptions and higher contract benefits

Allstate Benefits adjusted net income of $33 million increased $2 million from the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower contract benefits, partially offset by higher DAC amortization related to our annual review of assumptions

Allstate Annuities adjusted net income of $37 million in the third quarter increased $21 million from the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower contract benefits. Premium deficiency reserve of $225 million, pre-tax, reduced net income but is excluded from adjusted net income Adjusted Net Income Allstate Life Allstate Benefits Allstate Annuities ($M) YTD Var PY ($M) YTD Var PY ($M) YTD Var PY Premiums & Contract Charges $1,002 0.1% Premiums & Contract Charges $832 (3.6)% Investment Spread ($209) NM Adjusted Net Income $138 (25.4)% Adjusted Net Income $62 (37.4)% Adjusted Net Loss ($213) NM $80 $75 $73 $76 $80 $71 $69 $68 $72 $36 $37 $44 $29 $33 $26 $31 $31 $16 $24 $5 $33 $35 $44 $20 $32 $52 $16 $37 ($25) ($33) ($14) ($111) ($139) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 NM = not meaningful Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 8 Annuity Reserves Increased Due to Annual Actuarial Review Allstate has been exiting the annuity business over the last 15 years

Sold variable annuity business in 2006 Stopped issuing liabilities beginning in 2008 and completely in 2014 Liabilities have been reduced by 77% ($57.5 billion) since 2005

Remaining $17.5 billion of annuities are largely long-dated and managed to optimize risk adjusted returns

long-dated and managed to optimize risk adjusted returns Asset-liability management strategy is to cash match next 7 years and utilize higher return performance- based investments for subsequent payments Approximately two-thirds of annuity payments expected to be made after 2030

Reserves and Contractholder Funds ($B) 75.0 14.561.9 0.9 13.4 0.8 46.2 12.8 1.1 12.8 13.3 32.9 12.5 2.8 0.1 20.6 34.0 34.4 12.6 17.5 29.8 20.2 11.5 11.1 9.1 6.4 2005 2007 2010 2013 2016 Q3 2020 Deferred annuities Immediate annuities Institutional products Bank Variable annuities(1) ▪ Lowered long-term asset return assumptions and mortality expectations, which resulted in a premium deficiency reserve of $225 million, pre-tax ─ Lowered long-term forecast of treasury interest rates reflecting updated economic views ─ Premium deficiency created as current reserves and projected investment income is lower than forecasted benefit payments for immediate annuities with life contingencies (1) Represents variable annuity separate account funds sold via reinsurance to Prudential in 2006. 9 Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 Service Businesses Generated Growth and Profit Policies in force increased 38.6% to 133 million, primarily due to Allstate Protection Plans

Revenues (1) of $484 million increased 16.9% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by Allstate Protection Plans growth

of $484 million increased 16.9% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by Allstate Protection Plans growth Adjusted net income of $40 million increased $32 million compared to prior year quarter, primarily due to Allstate Protection Plans revenue growth and improved profitability at Allstate Roadside Services Service Businesses Revenues (1) ($M) $500 $423 $454 $457 $484 $396 $414 28 $384 28 28 $400 23 24 24 23 251 $300 164 175 184 219 232 157 $200 24 25 35 35 30 26 25 $100 106 111 113 115 117 118 121 73 73 68 65 $0 60 53 59 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2019 2020 Allstate Roadside Services Allstate Dealer Services Arity Allstate Protection Plans Allstate Identity Protection Service Businesses Results Q3 Var to YTD Var to ($ in millions) 2020 PY 2020 PY Revenues (1) $484 16.9% $1,395 16.8% Adjusted Net Income $40 $32 $115 $80 Allstate Protection Plans 36 21 105 57 Arity (3) (2) (9) (5) Allstate Roadside Services 4 9 8 22 Allstate Dealer Services 7 1 22 3 Allstate Identity Protection (4) 3 (11) 3 Policies in Force (M) 133.0 38.6% (1) Service Businesses revenues exclude the impact of realized capital gains and losses Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 10 Allstate Protection Plans - Technology Driven Innovation Acquired Allstate Protection Plans (SquareTrade) in 2017 for $1.4 billion to further expand the circle of protection for customers Policies in Force Trend (in thousands) YTD Var PY Net Written Premium ($M) 831 50.0% 125,831 29,907 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2017 2018 2019 2020 Adjusted Net Income ($M) YTD Var PY Adjusted Net Income ($M) 105 118.8% $34 $35 $36 $19 $15 $1 $2 $5 $7 $9 $14 $12 ($4) ($8) ($11) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2017 2018 2019 2020 Growth and profitability exceeding expectations

Expanding Total Addressable Market (appliances, furniture, cellular carriers and international) Attractive unit economics Scalable technology platform Leveraging Allstate brand

Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 11 Allstate Generates Attractive Returns Adjusted net income return on equity* of 17.7%

Returned $967 million to common shareholders through combination of share repurchases ($798 million) and common dividends ($169 million)

Executed a $750 million accelerated share repurchase agreement in September expected to be completed on or before January 12, 2021

Capital Position 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Inc / (Dec) Adjusted Net Income Return on Equity* 17.7% 14.2% 3.5 pts Common Shares Outstanding (in millions) 304.1 325.0 (6.4%) Book Value per Common Share $82.39 $69.84 18.0% Stock Valuation (Quarter End) Price per Share(1) $94 $109 $(15) Price / LTM Earnings(2) 7.8 12.2 (4.4) pts Price / Book Value 1.1 1.6 (0.5) pts Closing price on last closing day of period rounded to nearest dollar Last twelve months earnings reflects adjusted net income Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 12 ® Allstate Earnings Conference Call Presentation: November 5, 2020 13 Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words like

"plans," "seeks," "expects," "will," "should," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "believes," "likely," "targets" and other words with similar meanings. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. If the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements include risks related to:

(5) actual claims costs exceeding current reserves; (6) market risk and declines in credit quality of our investment portfolio; (7) our subjective determination of fair value and the amount of realized capital losses recorded for impairments of our investments; (8) the impact of changes in market interest rates or performance-based investment returns on our annuity business; (9) the impact of changes in reserve estimates and amortization of deferred acquisition costs on our life, benefits and annuity businesses; (10) our participation in indemnification programs, including state industry pools and facilities; (11) our ability to mitigate the capital impact associated with statutory reserving and capital requirements; (12) a downgrade in financial strength ratings; (13) changes in tax laws; Business, Strategy and Operations (14) competition in the insurance industry and new or changing technologies; (15) implementation of our Transformative Growth Plan; (16) our catastrophe management strategy; (17) restrictions on our subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends; (18) restrictions under terms of certain of our securities on our ability to pay dividends or repurchase our stock; (19) the availability of reinsurance at current level and prices; (20) counterparty risk related to reinsurance; (21) acquisitions and divestitures of businesses; (22) intellectual property infringement, misappropriation and third-party claims; Macro, Regulatory and Risk Environment (23) conditions in the global economy and capital and credit markets; (24) a large scale pandemic, such as the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic or COVID-19 and its impacts, or occurrence of terrorism or military actions; (25) the failure in cyber or other information security controls, or the occurrence of events unanticipated in our disaster recovery processes and business continuity planning; (26) changing climate and weather conditions; (27) restrictive regulations and regulatory reforms, including limitations on rate increases and requirements to underwrite business and participate in loss sharing arrangements; (28) losses from legal and regulatory actions; (29) changes in or the application of accounting standards; (30) loss of key vendor relationships or failure of a vendor to protect our data or confidential, proprietary and personal information; (31) our ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel, including availability and productivity of employees during the Coronavirus; and (32) misconduct or fraudulent acts by employees, agents and third parties.

