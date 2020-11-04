Allstate : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation November 5, 2020
Allstate's Strategy Drives Profitable Growth
Increase Personal
Property-Liability Market Share
Transformative Growth
Expand Customer Access
Improve Customer Value
Invest in Marketing and Technology
Leveraging Allstate Brand,
Customer Base and Capabilities
Expand Protection Businesses
Circle of Protection for Customers
Innovative Growth Platforms
▪ Broad Distribution
Third Quarter Results
Adjusted net income* of $2.94 per share and ROE of 17.7%
Generated strong underwriting results in auto insurance; homeowners insurance impacted by elevated catastrophe losses
Implementing Transformative Growth Plan
Performance-basedincome returned to prior year level
Annual review of actuarial assumptions negatively impacted Allstate Life, Benefits and Annuities results
Allstate Protection Plans continued strong growth and profitability
Allstate Delivers Strong Operating Results
Revenues of $11.5 billion
Net income of $1.1 billion and adjusted net income* of $923 million ($2.94 per share)
Adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity* of 17.7% for the latest 12 months
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
($ in millions, except per share data and ratios)
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Total revenues
$11,500
$11,069
3.9%
$32,773
$33,203
(1.3%)
Total revenues (excl. realized capital gains and losses)
11,060
10,872
1.7%
32,091
32,020
0.2%
Property-Liability insurance premiums
8,952
8,782
1.9%
26,696
25,970
2.8%
Net investment income
832
880
(5.5%)
1,662
2,470
(32.7%)
Realized capital gains and losses
440
197
123.4%
682
1,183
(42.3%)
Income applicable to common shareholders:
Net income
1,126
889
26.7%
2,863
2,971
(3.6%)
per diluted common share*
3.58
2.67
34.1%
9.01
8.85
1.8%
Adjusted net income*
923
946
(2.4%)
2,843
2,457
15.7%
per diluted common share*
2.94
2.84
3.5%
8.94
7.32
22.1%
Return on common shareholders' equity (trailing twelve months)
Net income applicable to common shareholders
18.9%
10.7%
8.2 pts
Adjusted net income*
17.7%
14.2%
3.5 pts
Property-Liability Results Remain Strong
Modest policy and premium growth continued in Allstate brand auto and homeowners insurance
Underwriting income of $753 million increased $16 million compared to the prior year quarter
Increase driven by improved underlying loss costs in auto insurance, largely offset by higher catastrophe losses and restructuring charges related to the Transformative Growth Plan
Expense ratio, excluding the restructuring charge(1) and increased bad debt(2), was 22.6 and improved by 1.1 points compared to the prior year quarter
Property-Liability Combined Ratio
Q3'20
Var PY
Policies in Force (in thousands)
33,741
0.3%
Net Written Premium ($M)
$9,395
0.9%
91.6
1.3
2.1
0.2
91.6
5.3
1.1
7.8
Q3 2019 Combined Ratio
Underlying Loss Ratio*
Catastrophe Losses
Non-Cat Prior Year Reserves
Restructuring Charges (1)
Bad Debt Expense (2)
Expenses ex. Restructuring Charges & Bad Debt
Q3 2020 Combined Ratio
Property-Liability Expense Ratio
25.1
24.2
23.7
24.9
0.2
2.1
22.6
2018
2019
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Bad Debt Expense Ratio Impact (2)
Restructuring Charges Expense Ratio Impact (1) Expense Ratio ex. Restructuring Charges & Bad Debt
Reflects restructuring and related charges during the third quarter 2020 related to the Transformative Growth Plan.
Reflects increase in bad debt expense during the third quarter 2020 related to the Special Payment plan offered to customers as a result of the Coronavirus.
Transformative Growth Plan Will Generate Personal Property-Liability Growth at Attractive Returns
Progress to Date
▪ Combined direct sales operations
Expand Customer
▪
Improved online and call center sales flow in Allstate direct
▪ Improved competitive price position of auto insurance
▪ Introduced new Allstate advertising
Invest in Marketing
and Technology
▪ Launched new Allstate OneApp
Lowering Cost Structure Through Restructuring and Increasing Investments in Growth
Announced Restructuring Plan
Improving competitive price position by reducing cost structure
Involves streamlining operations and processes in claims, sales, service and support functions impacting approximately 3,800 employees in 2020
Expect to incur approximately $290 million in charges, including $198 million in the third quarter
~$290M
$198M
~$92M
Q3 2020
Future Quarters
Total
Debuted New Brand Marketing
Launched new brand campaign built on the belief that we all deserve to live life well protected
"You've never been in better hands"
Updated messaging to generate demand for broader, more innovative portfolio of products
Adapting media mix to support brand building and direct channel growth
Focus on our connected experience, emphasizing telematics capabilities
Net Investment Income Impacted by Market-based Yield Decline;
Performance-based Income of $210 Million in the Third Quarter
Net investment income totaled $832 million
Market-basedincome reflects yield decline due to lower reinvestment rates
Performance-basedincome totaled $210 million, partially reversing valuation declines in the first and second quarter
Total return of +5.7% for last 12 months reflects higher fixed income and public equity valuations
Net Investment Income
($M)
824
844
942
880
786
786
832
$900
261
689
648
202
421
181
176
214
145
409
210
$700
-
6
$500
$300
652
696
683
696
693
731
727
735
674
654
659
$100
-$100
(208)
(211)
-$300
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
2020
Market-based
Performance-based
Expense ex ILE⁽¹⁾
GAAP Total Return
Return (%)
Annualized
LTM(3)
Q3 '20
YTD
3 Year
5 Year
Total portfolio(2)
1.8
4.4
5.7
5.2
5.0
Market-based
1.8
5.3
6.7
5.4
5.0
Performance-based
2.4
(2.1)
(1.9)
6.5
7.2
Investee level expenses (ILE) comprise asset level operating expenses are netted against market-based and performance-based income. Beginning January 1, 2020, depreciation previously included in ILE is reported as realized capital gains or losses
Total portfolio return includes non-ILE expenses of 0.1% for Q3, 0.2% for YTD, 0.2% for LTM, and 0.3% and 0.2% for the annualized trailing 3 and 5 year periods, respectively
Last twelve months
Allstate Life, Benefits and Annuities Negatively Impacted by Expectation of Low Interest Rates
Allstate Life adjusted net loss of $14 million driven by accelerated amortization of deferred acquisition costs ("DAC") related to our annual review of assumptions and higher contract benefits
Allstate Benefits adjusted net income of $33 million increased $2 million from the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower contract benefits, partially offset by higher DAC amortization related to our annual review of assumptions
Allstate Annuities adjusted net income of $37 million in the third quarter increased $21 million from the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower contract benefits. Premium deficiency reserve of $225 million, pre-tax, reduced net income but is excluded from adjusted net income
Adjusted Net Income
Allstate Life
Allstate Benefits
Allstate Annuities
($M)
YTD
Var PY
($M)
YTD
Var PY
($M)
YTD
Var PY
Premiums & Contract Charges
$1,002
0.1%
Premiums & Contract Charges
$832
(3.6)%
Investment Spread
($209)
NM
Adjusted Net Income
$138
(25.4)%
Adjusted Net Income
$62
(37.4)%
Adjusted Net Loss
($213)
NM
$80
$75
$73
$76
$80
$71
$69
$68
$72
$36
$37
$44
$29
$33
$26
$31
$31
$16
$24
$5
$33
$35
$44
$20
$32
$52
$16
$37
($25)
($33)
($14)
($111)
($139)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
NM = not meaningful
Annuity Reserves Increased Due to Annual Actuarial Review
Allstate has been exiting the annuity business over the last 15 years
Sold variable annuity business in 2006
Stopped issuing liabilities beginning in 2008 and completely in 2014
Liabilities have been reduced by 77% ($57.5 billion) since 2005
Remaining $17.5 billion of annuities are largely long-dated and managed to optimize risk adjusted returns
Asset-liabilitymanagement strategy is to cash match next 7 years and utilize higher return performance- based investments for subsequent payments
Approximately two-thirds of annuity payments expected to be made after 2030
Reserves and Contractholder Funds
($B)
75.0
14.561.9
0.9
13.4
0.8
46.2
12.8
1.1
12.8
13.3
32.9
12.5
2.8
0.1
20.6
34.0
34.4
12.6
17.5
29.8
20.2
11.5
11.1
9.1
6.4
2005
2007
2010
2013
2016
Q3 2020
Deferred annuities
Immediate annuities
Institutional products
Bank
Variable annuities(1)
▪ Lowered long-term asset return assumptions and mortality expectations, which resulted in a premium deficiency reserve of $225 million, pre-tax
─ Premium deficiency created as current reserves and projected investment income is lower than forecasted benefit payments for immediate annuities with life contingencies
(1) Represents variable annuity separate account funds sold via reinsurance to Prudential in 2006.
9
Service Businesses Generated Growth and Profit
Policies in force increased 38.6% to 133 million, primarily due to Allstate Protection Plans
Revenues(1) of $484 million increased 16.9% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by Allstate Protection Plans growth
Adjusted net income of $40 million increased $32 million compared to prior year quarter, primarily due to Allstate Protection Plans revenue growth and improved profitability at Allstate Roadside Services
Service Businesses Revenues (1)
($M)
$500
$423
$454
$457
$484
$396
$414
28
$384
28
28
$400
23
24
24
23
251
$300
164
175
184
219
232
157
$200
24
25
35
35
30
26
25
$100
106
111
113
115
117
118
121
73
73
68
65
$0
60
53
59
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2019
2020
Allstate Roadside Services
Allstate Dealer Services
Arity
Allstate Protection Plans
Allstate Identity Protection
Service Businesses Results
Q3
Var to
YTD
Var to
($ in millions)
2020
PY
2020
PY
Revenues (1)
$484
16.9%
$1,395
16.8%
Adjusted Net Income
$40
$32
$115
$80
Allstate Protection Plans
36
21
105
57
Arity
(3)
(2)
(9)
(5)
Allstate Roadside Services
4
9
8
22
Allstate Dealer Services
7
1
22
3
Allstate Identity Protection
(4)
3
(11)
3
Policies in Force (M)
133.0
38.6%
(1) Service Businesses revenues exclude the impact of realized capital gains and losses
Acquired Allstate Protection Plans (SquareTrade) in 2017 for $1.4 billion to further expand the circle of protection for customers
Policies in Force Trend
(in thousands)
YTD
Var PY
Net Written Premium ($M)
831
50.0%
125,831
29,907
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2017
2018
2019
2020
Adjusted Net Income
($M)
YTD
Var PY
Adjusted Net Income ($M)
105
118.8%
$34
$35
$36
$19
$15
$1
$2
$5
$7
$9
$14
$12
($4)
($8)
($11)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2017
2018
2019
2020
Growth and profitability exceeding expectations
Expanding Total Addressable Market (appliances, furniture, cellular carriers and international)
Attractive unit economics
Scalable technology platform
Leveraging Allstate brand
Allstate Generates Attractive Returns
Adjusted net income return on equity* of 17.7%
Returned $967 million to common shareholders through combination of share repurchases ($798 million) and common dividends ($169 million)
Executed a $750 million accelerated share repurchase agreement in September expected to be completed on or before January 12, 2021
Capital Position
9/30/2020
9/30/2019
Inc / (Dec)
Adjusted Net Income Return on Equity*
17.7%
14.2%
3.5 pts
Common Shares Outstanding (in millions)
304.1
325.0
(6.4%)
Book Value per Common Share
$82.39
$69.84
18.0%
Stock Valuation (Quarter End)
Price per Share(1)
$94
$109
$(15)
Price / LTM Earnings(2)
7.8
12.2
(4.4) pts
Price / Book Value
1.1
1.6
(0.5) pts
Closing price on last closing day of period rounded to nearest dollar
Last twelve months earnings reflects adjusted net income
