Allstate : Q4 2022 Reinsurance Update

Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs

Northbrook, IL, February 1, 2023 - Our Nationwide Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Program (1) provides reinsurance protection to the Allstate Protection businesses of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL). In the fourth quarter of 2022, we increased coverage $100 million for the Program through the issuance of a catastrophe bond. The Florida Excess Catastrophe Program, National General Lender Services Program and National General Reciprocal Excess Catastrophe Program placed in the second quarter of 2022 remain unchanged.

The catastrophe reinsurance program is part of our catastrophe management strategy, which is intended to provide our shareholders with an acceptable return on the risks assumed in our personal lines business, reduce earnings variability, and provide protection to our customers. Our current catastrophe reinsurance program supports our risk tolerance framework which utilizes a modeled 1-in-100 annual aggregate limit for catastrophe losses from hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires of $2.50 billion, net of reinsurance.

Allstate's catastrophe reinsurance program materially reduces our exposure to wind, earthquake, and wildfire losses. We employ a multi-year approach to placing reinsurance coverage to lessen the amount of reinsurance being placed in the market in any one year. Claim adjustment fees are indemnified as a percentage of ultimate net loss and are included within each contract's reinsurance limit.

The reinsurance agreements have been placed in the traditional reinsurance and Insurance-Linked Securities ("ILS") markets. In doing so, we consider a number of factors including coverage, cost, terms, and the period of protection. All reinsurers participating on our program have an A.M. Best insurance financial strength rating of A- or better, except one, that is not rated by A.M. Best. Additionally, all reinsurance agreements placed in the ILS markets are collateralized.

The total cost of our property catastrophe reinsurance programs, excluding reinstatement premiums, during 2022 was $788 million compared to $556 million during 2021.

The following pages summarize our reinsurance program which includes:

Nationwide Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Program

Florida Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Program

National General Lender Services Standalone Program

National General Reciprocal Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Contract

Kentucky Earthquake Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Contract

Excess & Surplus Earthquake Contract

Canada Catastrophe Excess of Loss Reinsurance Contract

____________________________

A reinsurance program comprises one or more reinsurance agreements and a reinsurance agreement comprises one or more reinsurance contracts

1