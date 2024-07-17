Allstate is partnering with the Wuerffel Foundation to bring together two of the most meaningful awards in college football.

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy will honor a student-athlete who is inspired to serve others and make a positive impact on society. Together with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, whose 2024 nominees are announced below, the awards will mark college football’s premier honors for community service.

“Student-athletes deserve recognition for their contributions both in and out of sports,” said Troy Hawkes, Allstate executive vice president and general manager. “The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy doubles down on Allstate’s commitment to celebrating college football athletes for outstanding performance on the field, in the classroom, and in their community.”

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, is presented annually to the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Danny Wuerffel, the award honors the former NFL quarterback’s commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world.

“Our partnership with Allstate and the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team builds upon the purposeful impact of these awards,” said Wuerffel. “We want to inspire college athletes to be community-minded, live for others, and sacrifice their own interests for the benefit of other people.”

The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recipient will be selected by a national voting committee and announced on The Home Depot/ESPN College Football Awards Show in December. Only FBS players elected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team are eligible for the honor, which replaces the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain.

Established in 2005, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the first Wuerffel Trophy, awarded to Rudy Niswanger of LSU, followed by eighteen recipients. Georgia’s Ladd McConkey was most recently honored with the award and named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2023. Throughout this season, the Wuerffel Foundation will reflect on these first nineteen recipients and honor the history of college football’s premier award for community service.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field. This year’s 178 nominees champion causes including mental health awareness, youth mentorship, hunger relief, domestic abuse prevention, and many more. In addition to being actively involved with a charitable organization or service group, each player must also maintain strong academic standing to be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

“You’ll never regret making someone else’s life better,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, 2008 Wuerffel Trophy recipient, and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. “Year after year, I’m inspired by these incredible nominees who go above and beyond to help others.”

The final roster of 23 award recipients announced later in September will bring together:

  • 11 players from the NCAA FBS
  • 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)
  • 1 honorary head coach

All members are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists who look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.

The 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:

Football Bowl Subdivision (D-I)

Name

School

Anderson Castle

Appalachian State University

Leif Fautanu

Arizona State University

Justin Parks

Arkansas State University

Andre Miller

Army West Point

Luke Deal

Auburn University

Kyler Jordan

Baylor University

Alexander Teubner

Boise State University

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Boston College

Jordan Oladokun

Bowling Green State University

Connor Pay

BYU

Dominic Serapiglia

Central Michigan University

Bryce Kennon

Charlotte

Barrett Carter

Clemson University

Elijah Morris

East Carolina University

David Carter Jr.

Eastern Michigan University

Jacob Merrifield

Florida Atlantic University

Maurice Smith

Florida State University

Dean Clark

Fresno State

David Dallas

Georgia Southern University

Clayton Powell-Lee

Georgia Tech

James Bomba

Indiana University

Beau Freyler

Iowa State University

Jacob Dobbs

James Madison University

Austin Moore

Kansas State University

Cam Golden

Kent State University

Quinton Cooley

Liberty University

Zach Zimos

Louisiana Tech University

Will Campbell

LSU

Logan Osburn

Marshall University

Nathan Carter

Michigan State University

Nicholas Vattiato

Middle Tennessee State University

Nick Barr-Mira

Mississippi State University

Brandon Cleveland

NC State University

Allen Ortiz

New Mexico State University

Cade Haberman

Northern Illinois University

Xander Mueller

Northwestern University

Seth McLaughlin

Ohio State University

Alan Bowman

Oklahoma State University

Stephon Dubose-Bourne

Old Dominion University

JJ Pegues

Ole Miss

Josh Green

Oregon State University

Nick Dawkins

Penn State University

Gus Hartwig

Purdue University

Dean Connors

Rice University

Mekhi Shaw

San Diego State University

Jalen Apalit-Williams

San Jose State University

Jonathan McGill

SMU

Tristan Sinclair

Stanford University

Justin Barron

Syracuse University

NaNa Osafo-Mensah

TCU

Andrew McIlquham

Temple University

Albert Regis

Texas A&M University

Tahj Brooks

Texas Tech University

Peyton Higgins

Troy University

Patrick Jenkins

Tulane University

Zaire Flournoy

UAB

William Wells

UCF

Chase Griffin

UCLA

Valentin Senn

UConn

Taji Johnson

University at Buffalo

Tim Keenan III

University of Alabama

Noah Fifita

University of Arizona

Cam Ball

University of Arkansas

Jaydn Ott

University of California

Luke Kandra

University of Cincinnati

Shane Cokes

University of Colorado

Graham Mertz

University of Florida

Malaki Starks

University of Georgia

Brayden Schager

University of Hawai’i

Kenenna Odeluga

University of Illinois

Jay Higgins

University of Iowa

Jared Casey

University of Kansas

J.J. Weaver

University of Kentucky

K.C. Ossai

University of Louisiana

Ashton Gillotte

University of Louisville

Dante Trader Jr.

University of Maryland

An’Darius Coffey

University of Memphis

Jaden Harris

University of Miami

Davis Warren

University of Michigan

Mark Crawford

University of Minnesota

Kristian Williams

University of Missouri

Isaac Gifford

University of Nebraska

Patrick Garwo III

University of Nevada

Caleb Medford

University of New Mexico

Kaimon Rucker

University of North Carolina

Jett Duncan

University of North Texas

Jack Kiser

University of Notre Dame

Gavin Sawchuk

University of Oklahoma

Matthew Bedford

University of Oregon

Brandon George

University of Pittsburgh

Jaden Voisin

University of South Alabama

Alex Huntley

University of South Carolina

Immanuel Hickman

University of South Florida

Zachariah Branch

University of Southern California

Bru McCoy

University of Tennessee

Hayden Conner

University of Texas

Michael Denning

University of Toledo

Tao Johnson

University of Utah

Will Bettridge

University of Virginia

Hunter Wohler

University of Wisconsin

Will Pelissier

University of Wyoming

Jackson Woodard

UNLV

Jacob Garcia

Utah State University

De’Corian “JT” Clark

UTSA

Richie Hoskins

Vanderbilt University

Jaylin Lane

Virginia Tech

Justin Cody

Wake Forest University

Dean Janikowski

Washington State University

Garrett Greene

West Virginia University

Dalvin Smith

Western Kentucky University

Boone Bonnema

Western Michigan University

Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)

Name

School

Isaiah Knowles

Albany State University

Dru Johnson

Ashland University

Chandler Kirton

Austin Peay State University

Gavin Thorpe

Beloit College

Javhi Blomquist

Benedictine College

Aaron Ellingson

Bethel University (Minn.)

Robert Coury

Carnegie Mellon University

Major Williams

Carson-Newman University

Bryce Lowe

Carthage College

Logan Mont

Central College

Tanner Volk

Central Washington University

Christo Kelly

College of the Holy Cross

Maxwell Van Fleet

Cornell University

Braxton Lacher

Dakota State University

Micah Green

Dartmouth College

Julian Rawlins

Davidson College

John Siggins

East Stroudsburg University

Caleb Curtain

Elon University

Ethan Kowalski

Hobart College

Gerald Comedy

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Clayton Mosher

Indiana Wesleyan University

Matt Wrather

John Carroll University

Thomas Grehan

Johns Hopkins University

Nick Jackson

Marist College

Tommy Mellott

Montana State University

Isaac Pingel

Morningside University

Henry Daniel

North Carolina A&T State University

Cam Miller

North Dakota State University

Josh Hurst

Ohio Wesleyan University

Gavin Davis-Smith

Sacramento State

Jake Schwinghammer

Saint John’s University

DJ Brown

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Hunter Hayes

Springfield College

Matt DeVirgilio

Stonehill College

Evan Salvaggio

SUNY Morrisville

Sebestyen Balassy

The College of Wooster

Will Duncanson

Tufts University

Matthew Palazzo

Tusculum University

Quinterrius Tanksley

Union Commonwealth University

Ryan Williams

University of Arkansas at Monticello

David Walker

University of Central Arkansas

Brock Gingrich

University of Delaware

Sam Weihrauch

University of Findlay

Curtis Cox

University of Minnesota Duluth

Tyler Echeverry

University of Mount Union

Jaden Norby

University of North Dakota

Wayne Galloway

University of Richmond

Daniel McLaurin

University of St. Francis (IL)

Jacob Wildermuth

University of St. Thomas

Sam Hafner

Valparaiso University

Charles Wesley

Wayne State University

Brice Butler

Westminster College

Charles Grant

William & Mary

Liam Bryant

William Penn University

Justin Fleming

Winston-Salem State University

Mason Shipp

Yale University

Head Coach

Name

School

Jeff Monken

Army West Point

Josh Anderson

Dakota State University

Paul Tortorella

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Dave Doeren

NC State University

Vincent Brown

North Carolina A&T State University

Gary Fasching

Saint John’s University

Fran Brown

Syracuse University

Willie Fritz

University of Houston

Bret Bielema

University of Illinois

Lance Leipold

University of Kansas

Marcus Freeman

University of Notre Dame

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads all conferences with 84 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 55 selections and the Big 12 Conference and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, both with 41 selections. Georgia is in first place with 23 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky and Bethel (Minn.) with 17 honorees.

About the AFCA

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to “maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession” and to “provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football.”

About the Wuerffel Foundation

The Wuerffel Foundation is dedicated to supporting Danny Wuerffel's mission to inspire greater service and unity in the world, built on the three values of excellence, service and humility. As a recognized humanitarian, Danny mentors community leaders and connects them with philanthropic resources. The foundation annually presents the prestigious Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, and hosts the Desire Cup and PickleBowl events.

About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association, is college football’s premier award for community service. The trophy is presented annually by the Wuerffel Foundation to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, the award honors his commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world. Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the 1996 National Championship. As a humanitarian, he continues to inspire leaders to positively impact their communities. Danny currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation and Executive Director of Desire Street Ministries. An avid pickleball player, he was drafted as a professional within the National Pickleball League and hosts celebrity pro-am “PickleBowl” tournaments.