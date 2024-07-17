Allstate Wuerffel Trophy and Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® honor community service leaders with coveted collegiate awards 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team announces a record 178 nominees, representing players and coaches from colleges and universities across the country

Allstate is partnering with the Wuerffel Foundation to bring together two of the most meaningful awards in college football.

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy will honor a student-athlete who is inspired to serve others and make a positive impact on society. Together with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, whose 2024 nominees are announced below, the awards will mark college football’s premier honors for community service.

“Student-athletes deserve recognition for their contributions both in and out of sports,” said Troy Hawkes, Allstate executive vice president and general manager. “The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy doubles down on Allstate’s commitment to celebrating college football athletes for outstanding performance on the field, in the classroom, and in their community.”

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, is presented annually to the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Danny Wuerffel, the award honors the former NFL quarterback’s commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world.

“Our partnership with Allstate and the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team builds upon the purposeful impact of these awards,” said Wuerffel. “We want to inspire college athletes to be community-minded, live for others, and sacrifice their own interests for the benefit of other people.”

The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recipient will be selected by a national voting committee and announced on The Home Depot/ESPN College Football Awards Show in December. Only FBS players elected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team are eligible for the honor, which replaces the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain.

Established in 2005, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the first Wuerffel Trophy, awarded to Rudy Niswanger of LSU, followed by eighteen recipients. Georgia’s Ladd McConkey was most recently honored with the award and named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2023. Throughout this season, the Wuerffel Foundation will reflect on these first nineteen recipients and honor the history of college football’s premier award for community service.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field. This year’s 178 nominees champion causes including mental health awareness, youth mentorship, hunger relief, domestic abuse prevention, and many more. In addition to being actively involved with a charitable organization or service group, each player must also maintain strong academic standing to be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

“You’ll never regret making someone else’s life better,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, 2008 Wuerffel Trophy recipient, and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. “Year after year, I’m inspired by these incredible nominees who go above and beyond to help others.”

The final roster of 23 award recipients announced later in September will bring together:

11 players from the NCAA FBS

11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)

1 honorary head coach

All members are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists who look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.

The 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:

Football Bowl Subdivision (D-I)

Name School Anderson Castle Appalachian State University Leif Fautanu Arizona State University Justin Parks Arkansas State University Andre Miller Army West Point Luke Deal Auburn University Kyler Jordan Baylor University Alexander Teubner Boise State University Donovan Ezeiruaku Boston College Jordan Oladokun Bowling Green State University Connor Pay BYU Dominic Serapiglia Central Michigan University Bryce Kennon Charlotte Barrett Carter Clemson University Elijah Morris East Carolina University David Carter Jr. Eastern Michigan University Jacob Merrifield Florida Atlantic University Maurice Smith Florida State University Dean Clark Fresno State David Dallas Georgia Southern University Clayton Powell-Lee Georgia Tech James Bomba Indiana University Beau Freyler Iowa State University Jacob Dobbs James Madison University Austin Moore Kansas State University Cam Golden Kent State University Quinton Cooley Liberty University Zach Zimos Louisiana Tech University Will Campbell LSU Logan Osburn Marshall University Nathan Carter Michigan State University Nicholas Vattiato Middle Tennessee State University Nick Barr-Mira Mississippi State University Brandon Cleveland NC State University Allen Ortiz New Mexico State University Cade Haberman Northern Illinois University Xander Mueller Northwestern University Seth McLaughlin Ohio State University Alan Bowman Oklahoma State University Stephon Dubose-Bourne Old Dominion University JJ Pegues Ole Miss Josh Green Oregon State University Nick Dawkins Penn State University Gus Hartwig Purdue University Dean Connors Rice University Mekhi Shaw San Diego State University Jalen Apalit-Williams San Jose State University Jonathan McGill SMU Tristan Sinclair Stanford University Justin Barron Syracuse University NaNa Osafo-Mensah TCU Andrew McIlquham Temple University Albert Regis Texas A&M University Tahj Brooks Texas Tech University Peyton Higgins Troy University Patrick Jenkins Tulane University Zaire Flournoy UAB William Wells UCF Chase Griffin UCLA Valentin Senn UConn Taji Johnson University at Buffalo Tim Keenan III University of Alabama Noah Fifita University of Arizona Cam Ball University of Arkansas Jaydn Ott University of California Luke Kandra University of Cincinnati Shane Cokes University of Colorado Graham Mertz University of Florida Malaki Starks University of Georgia Brayden Schager University of Hawai’i Kenenna Odeluga University of Illinois Jay Higgins University of Iowa Jared Casey University of Kansas J.J. Weaver University of Kentucky K.C. Ossai University of Louisiana Ashton Gillotte University of Louisville Dante Trader Jr. University of Maryland An’Darius Coffey University of Memphis Jaden Harris University of Miami Davis Warren University of Michigan Mark Crawford University of Minnesota Kristian Williams University of Missouri Isaac Gifford University of Nebraska Patrick Garwo III University of Nevada Caleb Medford University of New Mexico Kaimon Rucker University of North Carolina Jett Duncan University of North Texas Jack Kiser University of Notre Dame Gavin Sawchuk University of Oklahoma Matthew Bedford University of Oregon Brandon George University of Pittsburgh Jaden Voisin University of South Alabama Alex Huntley University of South Carolina Immanuel Hickman University of South Florida Zachariah Branch University of Southern California Bru McCoy University of Tennessee Hayden Conner University of Texas Michael Denning University of Toledo Tao Johnson University of Utah Will Bettridge University of Virginia Hunter Wohler University of Wisconsin Will Pelissier University of Wyoming Jackson Woodard UNLV Jacob Garcia Utah State University De’Corian “JT” Clark UTSA Richie Hoskins Vanderbilt University Jaylin Lane Virginia Tech Justin Cody Wake Forest University Dean Janikowski Washington State University Garrett Greene West Virginia University Dalvin Smith Western Kentucky University Boone Bonnema Western Michigan University

Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)

Name School Isaiah Knowles Albany State University Dru Johnson Ashland University Chandler Kirton Austin Peay State University Gavin Thorpe Beloit College Javhi Blomquist Benedictine College Aaron Ellingson Bethel University (Minn.) Robert Coury Carnegie Mellon University Major Williams Carson-Newman University Bryce Lowe Carthage College Logan Mont Central College Tanner Volk Central Washington University Christo Kelly College of the Holy Cross Maxwell Van Fleet Cornell University Braxton Lacher Dakota State University Micah Green Dartmouth College Julian Rawlins Davidson College John Siggins East Stroudsburg University Caleb Curtain Elon University Ethan Kowalski Hobart College Gerald Comedy Indiana University of Pennsylvania Clayton Mosher Indiana Wesleyan University Matt Wrather John Carroll University Thomas Grehan Johns Hopkins University Nick Jackson Marist College Tommy Mellott Montana State University Isaac Pingel Morningside University Henry Daniel North Carolina A&T State University Cam Miller North Dakota State University Josh Hurst Ohio Wesleyan University Gavin Davis-Smith Sacramento State Jake Schwinghammer Saint John’s University DJ Brown Southeastern Oklahoma State University Hunter Hayes Springfield College Matt DeVirgilio Stonehill College Evan Salvaggio SUNY Morrisville Sebestyen Balassy The College of Wooster Will Duncanson Tufts University Matthew Palazzo Tusculum University Quinterrius Tanksley Union Commonwealth University Ryan Williams University of Arkansas at Monticello David Walker University of Central Arkansas Brock Gingrich University of Delaware Sam Weihrauch University of Findlay Curtis Cox University of Minnesota Duluth Tyler Echeverry University of Mount Union Jaden Norby University of North Dakota Wayne Galloway University of Richmond Daniel McLaurin University of St. Francis (IL) Jacob Wildermuth University of St. Thomas Sam Hafner Valparaiso University Charles Wesley Wayne State University Brice Butler Westminster College Charles Grant William & Mary Liam Bryant William Penn University Justin Fleming Winston-Salem State University Mason Shipp Yale University

Head Coach

Name School Jeff Monken Army West Point Josh Anderson Dakota State University Paul Tortorella Indiana University of Pennsylvania Dave Doeren NC State University Vincent Brown North Carolina A&T State University Gary Fasching Saint John’s University Fran Brown Syracuse University Willie Fritz University of Houston Bret Bielema University of Illinois Lance Leipold University of Kansas Marcus Freeman University of Notre Dame

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads all conferences with 84 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 55 selections and the Big 12 Conference and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, both with 41 selections. Georgia is in first place with 23 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky and Bethel (Minn.) with 17 honorees.

About the AFCA

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to “maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession” and to “provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football.”

For more information about the AFCA, visit www.AFCA.com. If you are interested in more in-depth articles and videos, please become an AFCA member. You can find out more information about membership and specific member benefits on the AFCA Membership Overview page. If you are ready to join, please fill out the AFCA Membership Request Form.

About the Wuerffel Foundation

The Wuerffel Foundation is dedicated to supporting Danny Wuerffel's mission to inspire greater service and unity in the world, built on the three values of excellence, service and humility. As a recognized humanitarian, Danny mentors community leaders and connects them with philanthropic resources. The foundation annually presents the prestigious Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, and hosts the Desire Cup and PickleBowl events.

About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association, is college football’s premier award for community service. The trophy is presented annually by the Wuerffel Foundation to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, the award honors his commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world. Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the 1996 National Championship. As a humanitarian, he continues to inspire leaders to positively impact their communities. Danny currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation and Executive Director of Desire Street Ministries. An avid pickleball player, he was drafted as a professional within the National Pickleball League and hosts celebrity pro-am “PickleBowl” tournaments.

