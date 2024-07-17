Allstate is partnering with the Wuerffel Foundation to bring together two of the most meaningful awards in college football.
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy will honor a student-athlete who is inspired to serve others and make a positive impact on society. Together with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, whose 2024 nominees are announced below, the awards will mark college football’s premier honors for community service.
“Student-athletes deserve recognition for their contributions both in and out of sports,” said Troy Hawkes, Allstate executive vice president and general manager. “The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy doubles down on Allstate’s commitment to celebrating college football athletes for outstanding performance on the field, in the classroom, and in their community.”
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, is presented annually to the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Danny Wuerffel, the award honors the former NFL quarterback’s commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world.
“Our partnership with Allstate and the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team builds upon the purposeful impact of these awards,” said Wuerffel. “We want to inspire college athletes to be community-minded, live for others, and sacrifice their own interests for the benefit of other people.”
The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recipient will be selected by a national voting committee and announced on The Home Depot/ESPN College Football Awards Show in December. Only FBS players elected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team are eligible for the honor, which replaces the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain.
Established in 2005, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the first Wuerffel Trophy, awarded to Rudy Niswanger of LSU, followed by eighteen recipients. Georgia’s Ladd McConkey was most recently honored with the award and named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2023. Throughout this season, the Wuerffel Foundation will reflect on these first nineteen recipients and honor the history of college football’s premier award for community service.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field. This year’s 178 nominees champion causes including mental health awareness, youth mentorship, hunger relief, domestic abuse prevention, and many more. In addition to being actively involved with a charitable organization or service group, each player must also maintain strong academic standing to be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
“You’ll never regret making someone else’s life better,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, 2008 Wuerffel Trophy recipient, and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. “Year after year, I’m inspired by these incredible nominees who go above and beyond to help others.”
The final roster of 23 award recipients announced later in September will bring together:
- 11 players from the NCAA FBS
- 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)
- 1 honorary head coach
All members are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists who look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.
Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.
The 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:
Football Bowl Subdivision (D-I)
Name
School
Anderson Castle
Appalachian State University
Leif Fautanu
Arizona State University
Justin Parks
Arkansas State University
Andre Miller
Army West Point
Luke Deal
Auburn University
Kyler Jordan
Baylor University
Alexander Teubner
Boise State University
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Boston College
Jordan Oladokun
Bowling Green State University
Connor Pay
BYU
Dominic Serapiglia
Central Michigan University
Bryce Kennon
Charlotte
Barrett Carter
Clemson University
Elijah Morris
East Carolina University
David Carter Jr.
Eastern Michigan University
Jacob Merrifield
Florida Atlantic University
Maurice Smith
Florida State University
Dean Clark
Fresno State
David Dallas
Georgia Southern University
Clayton Powell-Lee
Georgia Tech
James Bomba
Indiana University
Beau Freyler
Iowa State University
Jacob Dobbs
James Madison University
Austin Moore
Kansas State University
Cam Golden
Kent State University
Quinton Cooley
Liberty University
Zach Zimos
Louisiana Tech University
Will Campbell
LSU
Logan Osburn
Marshall University
Nathan Carter
Michigan State University
Nicholas Vattiato
Middle Tennessee State University
Nick Barr-Mira
Mississippi State University
Brandon Cleveland
NC State University
Allen Ortiz
New Mexico State University
Cade Haberman
Northern Illinois University
Xander Mueller
Northwestern University
Seth McLaughlin
Ohio State University
Alan Bowman
Oklahoma State University
Stephon Dubose-Bourne
Old Dominion University
JJ Pegues
Ole Miss
Josh Green
Oregon State University
Nick Dawkins
Penn State University
Gus Hartwig
Purdue University
Dean Connors
Rice University
Mekhi Shaw
San Diego State University
Jalen Apalit-Williams
San Jose State University
Jonathan McGill
SMU
Tristan Sinclair
Stanford University
Justin Barron
Syracuse University
NaNa Osafo-Mensah
TCU
Andrew McIlquham
Temple University
Albert Regis
Texas A&M University
Tahj Brooks
Texas Tech University
Peyton Higgins
Troy University
Patrick Jenkins
Tulane University
Zaire Flournoy
UAB
William Wells
UCF
Chase Griffin
UCLA
Valentin Senn
UConn
Taji Johnson
University at Buffalo
Tim Keenan III
University of Alabama
Noah Fifita
University of Arizona
Cam Ball
University of Arkansas
Jaydn Ott
University of California
Luke Kandra
University of Cincinnati
Shane Cokes
University of Colorado
Graham Mertz
University of Florida
Malaki Starks
University of Georgia
Brayden Schager
University of Hawai’i
Kenenna Odeluga
University of Illinois
Jay Higgins
University of Iowa
Jared Casey
University of Kansas
J.J. Weaver
University of Kentucky
K.C. Ossai
University of Louisiana
Ashton Gillotte
University of Louisville
Dante Trader Jr.
University of Maryland
An’Darius Coffey
University of Memphis
Jaden Harris
University of Miami
Davis Warren
University of Michigan
Mark Crawford
University of Minnesota
Kristian Williams
University of Missouri
Isaac Gifford
University of Nebraska
Patrick Garwo III
University of Nevada
Caleb Medford
University of New Mexico
Kaimon Rucker
University of North Carolina
Jett Duncan
University of North Texas
Jack Kiser
University of Notre Dame
Gavin Sawchuk
University of Oklahoma
Matthew Bedford
University of Oregon
Brandon George
University of Pittsburgh
Jaden Voisin
University of South Alabama
Alex Huntley
University of South Carolina
Immanuel Hickman
University of South Florida
Zachariah Branch
University of Southern California
Bru McCoy
University of Tennessee
Hayden Conner
University of Texas
Michael Denning
University of Toledo
Tao Johnson
University of Utah
Will Bettridge
University of Virginia
Hunter Wohler
University of Wisconsin
Will Pelissier
University of Wyoming
Jackson Woodard
UNLV
Jacob Garcia
Utah State University
De’Corian “JT” Clark
UTSA
Richie Hoskins
Vanderbilt University
Jaylin Lane
Virginia Tech
Justin Cody
Wake Forest University
Dean Janikowski
Washington State University
Garrett Greene
West Virginia University
Dalvin Smith
Western Kentucky University
Boone Bonnema
Western Michigan University
Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)
Name
School
Isaiah Knowles
Albany State University
Dru Johnson
Ashland University
Chandler Kirton
Austin Peay State University
Gavin Thorpe
Beloit College
Javhi Blomquist
Benedictine College
Aaron Ellingson
Bethel University (Minn.)
Robert Coury
Carnegie Mellon University
Major Williams
Carson-Newman University
Bryce Lowe
Carthage College
Logan Mont
Central College
Tanner Volk
Central Washington University
Christo Kelly
College of the Holy Cross
Maxwell Van Fleet
Cornell University
Braxton Lacher
Dakota State University
Micah Green
Dartmouth College
Julian Rawlins
Davidson College
John Siggins
East Stroudsburg University
Caleb Curtain
Elon University
Ethan Kowalski
Hobart College
Gerald Comedy
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Clayton Mosher
Indiana Wesleyan University
Matt Wrather
John Carroll University
Thomas Grehan
Johns Hopkins University
Nick Jackson
Marist College
Tommy Mellott
Montana State University
Isaac Pingel
Morningside University
Henry Daniel
North Carolina A&T State University
Cam Miller
North Dakota State University
Josh Hurst
Ohio Wesleyan University
Gavin Davis-Smith
Sacramento State
Jake Schwinghammer
Saint John’s University
DJ Brown
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Hunter Hayes
Springfield College
Matt DeVirgilio
Stonehill College
Evan Salvaggio
SUNY Morrisville
Sebestyen Balassy
The College of Wooster
Will Duncanson
Tufts University
Matthew Palazzo
Tusculum University
Quinterrius Tanksley
Union Commonwealth University
Ryan Williams
University of Arkansas at Monticello
David Walker
University of Central Arkansas
Brock Gingrich
University of Delaware
Sam Weihrauch
University of Findlay
Curtis Cox
University of Minnesota Duluth
Tyler Echeverry
University of Mount Union
Jaden Norby
University of North Dakota
Wayne Galloway
University of Richmond
Daniel McLaurin
University of St. Francis (IL)
Jacob Wildermuth
University of St. Thomas
Sam Hafner
Valparaiso University
Charles Wesley
Wayne State University
Brice Butler
Westminster College
Charles Grant
William & Mary
Liam Bryant
William Penn University
Justin Fleming
Winston-Salem State University
Mason Shipp
Yale University
Head Coach
Name
School
Jeff Monken
Army West Point
Josh Anderson
Dakota State University
Paul Tortorella
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Dave Doeren
NC State University
Vincent Brown
North Carolina A&T State University
Gary Fasching
Saint John’s University
Fran Brown
Syracuse University
Willie Fritz
University of Houston
Bret Bielema
University of Illinois
Lance Leipold
University of Kansas
Marcus Freeman
University of Notre Dame
About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads all conferences with 84 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 55 selections and the Big 12 Conference and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, both with 41 selections. Georgia is in first place with 23 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky and Bethel (Minn.) with 17 honorees.
About the AFCA
The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to “maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession” and to “provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football.”
For more information about the AFCA, visit www.AFCA.com. If you are interested in more in-depth articles and videos, please become an AFCA member. You can find out more information about membership and specific member benefits on the AFCA Membership Overview page. If you are ready to join, please fill out the AFCA Membership Request Form.
About the Wuerffel Foundation
The Wuerffel Foundation is dedicated to supporting Danny Wuerffel's mission to inspire greater service and unity in the world, built on the three values of excellence, service and humility. As a recognized humanitarian, Danny mentors community leaders and connects them with philanthropic resources. The foundation annually presents the prestigious Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, and hosts the Desire Cup and PickleBowl events.
About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association, is college football’s premier award for community service. The trophy is presented annually by the Wuerffel Foundation to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, the award honors his commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world. Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the 1996 National Championship. As a humanitarian, he continues to inspire leaders to positively impact their communities. Danny currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation and Executive Director of Desire Street Ministries. An avid pickleball player, he was drafted as a professional within the National Pickleball League and hosts celebrity pro-am “PickleBowl” tournaments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717771686/en/