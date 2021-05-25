Log in
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/25 11:39:20 am
135.845 USD   -1.02%
Allstate : Returns Cash to Shareholders through Dividends

05/25/2021
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced today that its board of directors has approved common and preferred quarterly dividends.

“Allstate’s financial strength continues to create value for investors, and our quarterly common stock dividend reflects continued confidence in our future earnings potential,” said Mario Rizzo, Allstate’s Chief Financial Officer.

Common Stock Dividends

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of 81 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.

Preferred Stock Dividends

Allstate also declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from April 15, 2021, through July 14, 2021. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on July 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021, as follows:

 

Series

Annual

Dividend Rate

Quarterly Amount

Per Depositary Share

Series G

5.625%

$0.3515625

Series H

5.100%

$0.3187500

Series I

4.750%

$0.2968750

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41 795 M - -
Net income 2021 5 686 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 41 081 M 41 081 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 42 010
Free-Float 33,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 138,29 $
Last Close Price 137,24 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.66%41 081
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC37.03%44 520
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.08%39 915
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.57%33 646
SAMPO OYJ13.97%26 736
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION38.41%19 481