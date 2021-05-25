Allstate : Returns Cash to Shareholders through Dividends

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced today that its board of directors has approved common and preferred quarterly dividends.

“Allstate’s financial strength continues to create value for investors, and our quarterly common stock dividend reflects continued confidence in our future earnings potential,” said Mario Rizzo, Allstate’s Chief Financial Officer.

Common Stock Dividends

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of 81 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.

Preferred Stock Dividends

Allstate also declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from April 15, 2021, through July 14, 2021. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on July 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021, as follows:

Series Annual Dividend Rate Quarterly Amount Per Depositary Share Series G 5.625% $0.3515625 Series H 5.100% $0.3187500 Series I 4.750% $0.2968750

