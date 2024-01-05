Official THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION press release

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, to discuss fourth quarter 2023 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Feb. 7. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will also be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

