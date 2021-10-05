Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Allstate Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allstate : to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Earnings With Investors

10/05/2021 | 11:33am EDT
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, to discuss third quarter 2021 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Nov. 3. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

You can access the investor webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will be posted shortly after the call ends. A list of preliminary dates and times for future earnings calls/webcasts is on the Allstate investor website.

To receive alerts about Allstate, enroll on the “Email Alerts” section of www.allstateinvestors.com. You can also get RSS feeds of news releases at www.allstatenewsroom.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


All news about THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
10/04ALLSTATE : Closes Sale of New York Life and Annuity Businesses to Wilton Re
10/01ALLSTATE : Closes Sale of New York Life and Annuity Businesses (Form 8-K)
10/01ALLSTATE : Closes Sale of New York Life and Annuity Businesses
10/01ALLSTATE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
09/24ALLSTATE : Pledging Largest NIL Payment to College Football Players for Outstanding Commun..
09/16Financial Stocks Back on Positive Ground in Late Trade
09/16ALLSTATE : Catastrophe Losses for August Impacted by Hurricane Ida
09/16ALLSTATE : Announces August 2021 Catastrophe Losses
BU
09/16The Allstate Corporation Provides Catastrophe Losses Guidance for the Month of August 2..
09/16ALLSTATE : Announces August 2021 Catastrophe Losses (Form 8-K)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41 297 M - -
Net income 2021 1 585 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 37 436 M 37 436 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 42 010
Free-Float 32,7%
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 126,61 $
Average target price 144,77 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION15.17%37 436
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.47.44%47 737
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.84%37 768
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.70%37 074
SAMPO OYJ28.29%28 616
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.26%23 038