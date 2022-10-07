Advanced search
Allstate to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Earnings With Investors

10/07/2022 | 09:06am EDT
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, to discuss third quarter 2022 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Nov. 2. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will also be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

You can access the investor webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will be posted shortly after the call ends. A list of preliminary dates and times for future earnings calls/webcasts is on the Allstate investor website.

To receive alerts about Allstate, enroll on the “Email Alerts” section of www.allstateinvestors.com. You can also get RSS feeds of news releases at www.allstatenewsroom.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 536 M - -
Net income 2022 481 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 71,6x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 35 284 M 35 284 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 29,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 130,54 $
Average target price 143,56 $
Spread / Average Target 9,98%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.05%35 284
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.73%38 599
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.76%37 778
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.00%36 656
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.93%25 401
SAMPO OYJ1.11%22 863