Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Allstate Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16 2022-07-20 pm EDT
122.07 USD   -0.46%
02:01pCommunity Champions Nominated for Allstate's 31st AFCA Good Works Team
BU
07/19Allstate Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.85/Share, Payable Oct. 3 to Shareholders on Aug. 31
MT
07/19Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Community Champions Nominated for Allstate's 31st AFCA Good Works Team

07/20/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tim Tebow: These college football players ‘represent the true heart of our sport’

Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) today announced the nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. The nominees are 114 student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

“For 31 years, the Good Works Team has recognized the inspirational work of thousands of young men off the football field,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution. “Allstate and AFCA celebrate these athletes as examples of how each of us can be true champions. Their selflessness makes the sport and communities across the country that much better.”

This year’s candidates are scholars, leaders and community champions. They have volunteered to build homes, mentor underserved kids and feed the hungry, as well as advocate against domestic violence and civil injustice.

"While these players are tremendous athletes on the field, they are even better people off of it. They realize that giving back is one of the most important things you can do in your life, and I am inspired by how they have used their opportunities to make life better for those around them,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. “The impact they make will go well beyond their football careers. These men represent the true heart of our sport.”

A Panel Chooses the Team

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

In addition to Tebow and Hawkes, the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2021 AFCA President and Northwestern University Head Coach; and 2022 AFCA President and University of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and current Athletic Director at Virginia Union University Joe Taylor.

Fans Pick the Captain

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.

“These players embody the best of what college football stands for: character, selflessness and the willingness to serve and give to others,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “The AFCA proudly stands alongside Allstate and each of these players’ families and communities to applaud their inspirational work off the field.”

Nomination Criteria

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 114 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.

The 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name

School

Case Hatch

Arizona State University

Marquel Broughton

Army West Point

Anders Carlson

Auburn University

Brandon Martin

Ball State University

Taji Johnson

Boston College

Matt McDonald

Bowling Green State University

Kennedy Roberts

Coastal Carolina University

A’Jon Vivens

Colorado State University

DeWayne Carter

Duke University

Tariq Speights

Eastern Michigan University

Dillan Gibbons

Florida State University

Jalen Cropper

Fresno State

Myles Sims

Georgia Tech

Jack Tuttle

Indiana University

Anthony Johnson, Jr.

Iowa State University

Will Howard

Kansas State University

Isaac Vance

Kent State University

Mike Jones, Jr.

LSU

Owen Porter

Marshall University

Jordan Ferguson

Middle Tennessee State University

Austin Williams

Mississippi State University

Christopher Toudle

NC State University

Nick Rattin

Northern Illinois University

Ryan Hilinski

Northwestern University

Kai Caesar

Ohio University

B.R. Hatcher

Old Dominion University

Brandon Kipper

Oregon State University

Chris Stoll

Penn State University

Aidan O’Connell

Purdue University

Ikenna Enechukwu

Rice University

Noah Vedral

Rutgers University

Michael Shawcroft

San Diego State University

Patrick Fields

Stanford University

Aaron Bolinsky

Syracuse University

Andrew Coker

TCU

Layden Robinson

Texas A&M University

Micah Hilts

Texas State University

Tony Bradford, Jr.

Texas Tech University

Chase Griffin

UCLA

Max Michel

University at Buffalo

Bubba Arslanian

University of Akron

Jordan Battle

University of Alabama

Jordan Morgan

University of Arizona

Trey Paster

University of California

Wilson Huber

University of Cincinnati

Trey Dean III

University of Florida

Kearis Jackson

University of Georgia

Donavan Mutin

University of Houston

Michael Marchese

University of Illinois

Jack Campbell

University of Iowa

Sam Burt

University of Kansas

Jalen Geiger

University of Kentucky

Ellis Merriweather

University of Massachusetts

Wardalis Ducksworth

University of Memphis

Clay James

University of Miami

Blake Corum

University of Michigan

Tanner Morgan

University of Minnesota

Barrett Banister

University of Missouri

Ethan Piper

University of Nebraska

Christian Swint

University of Nevada, Reno

JD Bertrand

University of Notre Dame

Ethan Downs

University of Oklahoma

Deslin Alexandre

University of Pittsburgh

Keith Gallmon

University of South Alabama

Dakereon Joyner

University of South Carolina

Antonio Grier

University of South Florida

Daniel Bolden

University of Toledo

Dalton Kincaid

University of Utah

Chayce Chalmers

University of Virginia

Jackson Marcotte

University of Wyoming

Caleb Williams

USC

Andre Grayson

Utah State University

Rashad Wisdom

UTSA

Ben Bresnahan

Vanderbilt University

Isaiah Chaney

Wake Forest University

Zach Frazier

West Virginia University

Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)

Name

School

Garrett Jaster

Arkansas Tech University

Austin Brenner

Ashland University

Jailen Branch

Bentley University

Matthew Feldick

Bethel University (Minn.)

Huey Bodger

Catholic University

Travis Rebstock

Dakota State University

Quentin James

Davidson College

Max Jones

Harvard University

Alan Gorny

Johns Hopkins University

Teddy Wright

Marist College

Justin Szuba

Monmouth University

Sione Tuifua

Morningside University

Jared McCray

Murray State University

James Kaczor

North Dakota State University

Haji Sidibe

Ohio Wesleyan University

Garrison Dodge

Peru State College

Michael Ruttlen, Jr.

Princeton University

Marcus Davis

Saint Augustine’s University

Michael Wozniak

Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Kyante Christian

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Landon Wolf

South Dakota State University

Caleb High

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Cameron Borges

Springfield College

Elijah Hoffman

Susquehanna University

Matt Pardi

The College of Wooster

DeVante Reid

Trinity College

Tyler Johnson

Tufts University

Andrew Cantrell

Tusculum University

Thyrick Pitts

University of Delaware

Sean McCormick

University of Idaho

Matt Lilja

University of Mount Union

Garett Maag

University of North Dakota

Spencer Cuvelier

University of Northern Iowa

Noah Borgeson

University of St. Thomas (Minn.)

McClendon Curtis

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Armonii Burden

Virginia Union University

Owen Grover

Wartburg College

Cole Konieczka

Westminster College (Pa.)

Head Coach

Kyle Shipp

Arkansas Tech University

Jay Norvell

Colorado State University

David Bowser

Saint Augustine’s University

Gary Fasching

Saint John’s University (Minnesota)

Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M University

Mark Stoops

University of Kentucky

Blake Anderson

Utah State University

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The SEC leads all conferences with 80 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 49 selections and the Big 12 Conference with 38 selections. Georgia is in first place with 21 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 17 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to “maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession” and to “provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football.”


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
02:01pCommunity Champions Nominated for Allstate's 31st AFCA Good Works Team
BU
07/19Allstate Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.85/Share, Payable Oct. 3 to Shareholders on..
MT
07/19Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/19The Allstate Corporation Approves Quarterly Dividend, Payable in Cash on October 3, 202..
CI
07/13Allstate Names Deanne McKissick Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mark Wadley as Chief Market..
MT
07/11Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Earnings With Investors
BU
06/29NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL TO RELEASE N : Mobility, Technology and Safety: The Next 20 Years
PR
06/24THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION(NYSE : ALL) added to Russell Midcap Index
CI
06/24THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION(NYSE : ALL) dropped from Russell Top 200 Index
CI
06/24THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION(NYSE : ALL) dropped from Russell Top 200 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 153 M - -
Net income 2022 1 891 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 33 721 M 33 721 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 122,63 $
Average target price 146,88 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.23%33 721
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.00%40 988
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.76%38 056
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.23%37 717
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.92%24 821
SAMPO OYJ-7.60%22 070