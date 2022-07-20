Community Champions Nominated for Allstate's 31st AFCA Good Works Team

Tim Tebow: These college football players ‘represent the true heart of our sport’

Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) today announced the nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. The nominees are 114 student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

“For 31 years, the Good Works Team has recognized the inspirational work of thousands of young men off the football field,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution. “Allstate and AFCA celebrate these athletes as examples of how each of us can be true champions. Their selflessness makes the sport and communities across the country that much better.”

This year’s candidates are scholars, leaders and community champions. They have volunteered to build homes, mentor underserved kids and feed the hungry, as well as advocate against domestic violence and civil injustice.

"While these players are tremendous athletes on the field, they are even better people off of it. They realize that giving back is one of the most important things you can do in your life, and I am inspired by how they have used their opportunities to make life better for those around them,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. “The impact they make will go well beyond their football careers. These men represent the true heart of our sport.”

A Panel Chooses the Team

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

In addition to Tebow and Hawkes, the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2021 AFCA President and Northwestern University Head Coach; and 2022 AFCA President and University of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and current Athletic Director at Virginia Union University Joe Taylor.

Fans Pick the Captain

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.

“These players embody the best of what college football stands for: character, selflessness and the willingness to serve and give to others,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “The AFCA proudly stands alongside Allstate and each of these players’ families and communities to applaud their inspirational work off the field.”

Nomination Criteria

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 114 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.

The 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees are:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name School Case Hatch Arizona State University Marquel Broughton Army West Point Anders Carlson Auburn University Brandon Martin Ball State University Taji Johnson Boston College Matt McDonald Bowling Green State University Kennedy Roberts Coastal Carolina University A’Jon Vivens Colorado State University DeWayne Carter Duke University Tariq Speights Eastern Michigan University Dillan Gibbons Florida State University Jalen Cropper Fresno State Myles Sims Georgia Tech Jack Tuttle Indiana University Anthony Johnson, Jr. Iowa State University Will Howard Kansas State University Isaac Vance Kent State University Mike Jones, Jr. LSU Owen Porter Marshall University Jordan Ferguson Middle Tennessee State University Austin Williams Mississippi State University Christopher Toudle NC State University Nick Rattin Northern Illinois University Ryan Hilinski Northwestern University Kai Caesar Ohio University B.R. Hatcher Old Dominion University Brandon Kipper Oregon State University Chris Stoll Penn State University Aidan O’Connell Purdue University Ikenna Enechukwu Rice University Noah Vedral Rutgers University Michael Shawcroft San Diego State University Patrick Fields Stanford University Aaron Bolinsky Syracuse University Andrew Coker TCU Layden Robinson Texas A&M University Micah Hilts Texas State University Tony Bradford, Jr. Texas Tech University Chase Griffin UCLA Max Michel University at Buffalo Bubba Arslanian University of Akron Jordan Battle University of Alabama Jordan Morgan University of Arizona Trey Paster University of California Wilson Huber University of Cincinnati Trey Dean III University of Florida Kearis Jackson University of Georgia Donavan Mutin University of Houston Michael Marchese University of Illinois Jack Campbell University of Iowa Sam Burt University of Kansas Jalen Geiger University of Kentucky Ellis Merriweather University of Massachusetts Wardalis Ducksworth University of Memphis Clay James University of Miami Blake Corum University of Michigan Tanner Morgan University of Minnesota Barrett Banister University of Missouri Ethan Piper University of Nebraska Christian Swint University of Nevada, Reno JD Bertrand University of Notre Dame Ethan Downs University of Oklahoma Deslin Alexandre University of Pittsburgh Keith Gallmon University of South Alabama Dakereon Joyner University of South Carolina Antonio Grier University of South Florida Daniel Bolden University of Toledo Dalton Kincaid University of Utah Chayce Chalmers University of Virginia Jackson Marcotte University of Wyoming Caleb Williams USC Andre Grayson Utah State University Rashad Wisdom UTSA Ben Bresnahan Vanderbilt University Isaiah Chaney Wake Forest University Zach Frazier West Virginia University

Combined Divisions (FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA)

Name School Garrett Jaster Arkansas Tech University Austin Brenner Ashland University Jailen Branch Bentley University Matthew Feldick Bethel University (Minn.) Huey Bodger Catholic University Travis Rebstock Dakota State University Quentin James Davidson College Max Jones Harvard University Alan Gorny Johns Hopkins University Teddy Wright Marist College Justin Szuba Monmouth University Sione Tuifua Morningside University Jared McCray Murray State University James Kaczor North Dakota State University Haji Sidibe Ohio Wesleyan University Garrison Dodge Peru State College Michael Ruttlen, Jr. Princeton University Marcus Davis Saint Augustine’s University Michael Wozniak Saint John’s University (Minn.) Kyante Christian South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Landon Wolf South Dakota State University Caleb High Southeastern Oklahoma State University Cameron Borges Springfield College Elijah Hoffman Susquehanna University Matt Pardi The College of Wooster DeVante Reid Trinity College Tyler Johnson Tufts University Andrew Cantrell Tusculum University Thyrick Pitts University of Delaware Sean McCormick University of Idaho Matt Lilja University of Mount Union Garett Maag University of North Dakota Spencer Cuvelier University of Northern Iowa Noah Borgeson University of St. Thomas (Minn.) McClendon Curtis University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Armonii Burden Virginia Union University Owen Grover Wartburg College Cole Konieczka Westminster College (Pa.)

Head Coach

Kyle Shipp Arkansas Tech University Jay Norvell Colorado State University David Bowser Saint Augustine’s University Gary Fasching Saint John’s University (Minnesota) Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M University Mark Stoops University of Kentucky Blake Anderson Utah State University

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The SEC leads all conferences with 80 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 49 selections and the Big 12 Conference with 38 selections. Georgia is in first place with 21 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 17 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to “maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession” and to “provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football.”

