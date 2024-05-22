As the official insurance partner, Allstate will sponsor the new season of HiLow alongside podcast, video, and other brand integrations

Donut Media proudly announces its new insurance partnership with Allstate. As the official partner of Donut, Allstate will exclusively sponsor the upcoming season of the tentpole series “HiLow,” and integrate custom content across Donut’s YouTube channels, podcasts, and social media platforms.

Donut is America’s leading car culture brand. The team produces 100-plus videos a year for its more than 15 million combined YouTube subscribers and social followers. Its podcasts, Past Gas and The Big Three, are the top two automotive podcasts on Apple Podcasts. HiLow is the most popular and longest-running show on Donut’s channel. In this competition format, Donut’s cast is split into two teams that are each tasked with upgrading a car for a specific motorsport–one that is modded using the best auto parts money can buy and one that gets budget parts. Each individual upgrade is tested and reviewed along the way before the two cars go head-to-head on the track.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome Allstate to the Donut universe as our exclusive insurance partner,” said Aaron Godfred, general manager of Donut. “For nearly 100 years, Allstate has delivered affordable and reliable protection for people’s most prized possessions. At Donut, we know how much our audience loves the cars we build, take to the track, and test on the streets as well as how much pride they have in their personal vehicles. There’s no doubt that our flagship show, fleet of vehicles, and viewers are in good hands with Allstate.”

Production on the new season of HiLow will start in July before new episodes are published monthly starting in late August. The sponsorship will launch in May with custom content integrations across all of Donut’s platforms.

“Donut’s built an incredible community of car enthusiasts through innovative programming and a commitment to blending the romance of car culture with the practical, everyday advice,” said Dave Marsey, senior vice president of media and commerce at Allstate. “We’re thrilled to weave Allstate into Donut’s community and help support this shared passion.”

The partnership was orchestrated by Donut’s Director of Client Partnerships, Amanda Klein, and Allstate’s media agency partners at Starcom Worldwide.

About Donut Media

Founded in 2015, Donut is the top automotive entertainment brand in the U.S. It is committed to inspiring the next generation of automotive enthusiasts, and has gained more than 8.5 million YouTube subscribers by pioneering a comedic and informative approach to modern car culture. Donut’s expanding catalog of original content is dedicated to telling unique automotive stories, working on project cars, testing out automotive gadgets, and aftermarket modifications all with the team’s trademark sense of humor. Beyond digital content, it operates a successful automotive apparel business and executes world-class brand partnerships. Donut is part of Recurrent, a digital media company with over 15 enthusiast brands.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life’s uncertainties with a circle of protection including cars, homes, electronic devices, benefits and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate is famous for the slogan You’re in Good Hands with Allstate®.

