  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Allstate Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:56 2022-09-26 am EDT
126.11 USD   -1.18%
09/192022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Celebrates College Football Players as Community Leaders
BU
09/15Allstate Announces August 2022 Implemented Auto Rates
BU
09/15ALLSTATE : Announces August 2022 Implemented Auto Rates - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nearly 1-in-5 U.S. Workers Contacted About a Suspicious Job Opportunity as Scammers Capitalize on Remote Work

09/26/2022 | 09:20am EDT
The alarming trend featured in Allstate Identity Protection’s “Identity Fraud in Focus” report comes as Americans lose millions from fake job opportunities.

A new survey of 2,200 American adults finds that 17% have seen or been contacted about a suspicious job opportunity this year, according to the latest edition of Allstate Identity Protection’s Identity Fraud in Focus quarterly report. Among these adults, workers ages 18-34 were the most targeted for remote job scams.1

The findings come as bad actors take advantage of increasing numbers of remote job listings. Nearly 21,600 fake business and job opportunities were reported in Q2 alone this year, according to the Federal Trade Commission, costing Americans $86 million in losses.2

“A fraudster may pretend to be from a reputable company and set up a phony interview over instant message,” says Doug Kaplan, senior vice president of operations at Allstate Identity Protection. “A job seeker can be offered a position on the spot and asked to pay for work-related supplies upfront. Once a victim sends the money, it’s gone forever.”

Additional Fraud Trends

Cases of disability fraud – when a criminal uses stolen personal information to file for disability benefits in someone else’s name – rose 85% year-over-year in Q2. It’s a trend we predicted in an Identity Fraud in Focus report published earlier this year.

Unauthorized credit inquiries were also up year-over-year in Q2, increasing 116%.

“Signs of identity theft require fast action," says Brian Stuart, director of customer care at Allstate Identity Protection. “It is important to investigate and dispute credit inquiries that you believe are unauthorized, not only with the credit bureaus reporting them, but also with the company that made the inquiry in the first place.”

If you are a victim of fraud, Allstate Identity Protection is committed to providing essential information, tools, and resources to help protect you. For more detailed current fraud trends, including tips on how Americans can safeguard their personal information and avoid scams, check out the full Identity Fraud in Focus report.

1 Allstate, “Online Scams Survey,” August 2022. This poll was conducted between August 27-August 28, 2022 on behalf of Allstate by Morning Consult, among a national sample of 2,200 adults. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 2%.

2 Federal Trade Commission, “Fraud Reports,” July 20, 2022

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is one of the largest publicly held personal lines property and casualty insurers in America, with more than 190 million policies in force and revenues of $50.6 billion in 2021. Allstate protects people from life’s uncertainties with a circle of protection including cars, homes, electronic devices, benefits, and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.”


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 456 M - -
Net income 2022 554 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,0x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 34 495 M 34 495 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 29,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 127,62 $
Average target price 142,38 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.47%34 495
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-12.47%37 846
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.23.83%37 004
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.61%36 897
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.01%25 500
SAMPO OYJ1.68%22 800