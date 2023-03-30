Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Allstate Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-29 pm EDT
109.70 USD   +3.16%
08:06aTax and Government Fraud Cases Spiked 68% in 2022
BU
03/29BMO Capital Adjusts Allstate's Price Target to $120 From $130, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
03/23Evercore ISI Adjusts Allstate Price Target to $132 From $138, Maintains In Line Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tax and Government Fraud Cases Spiked 68% in 2022

03/30/2023 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allstate Identity Protection shares warning signs and how to protect yourself

Taxpayers may get lower refunds this year, but that’s not stopping scammers from trying to steal them.

Allstate Identity Protection is reporting a 68% spike in tax and government fraud cases in 2022 over 2021. In fact, tax refund fraud was the third most reported fraud type in 2022, according to the Allstate Identity Protection Fraud in Focus report.

“We get a lot of calls about identity theft every year during tax season,” said Dustin Hofstein, Chief Service Officer at Allstate Identity Protection. “Refunds are stolen when a scammer uses your Social Security number to file a tax return. Unfortunately, people often don’t know they’re a victim of tax fraud until they file their taxes, which is why we advise filing as early as possible.”

The IRS flagged $5.7 billion in tax fraud in 2022, and there were nearly 8 million reports of suspicious tax-season activities.

Allstate Identity Protection is reminding people to be diligent and act on warning signs early to keep their identity and money safe.

5 warning signs of tax identity theft

  1. You file your taxes and they’re declined. This is a sign a scammer has already used your Social Security number to file a phony tax return. As a result, the IRS can’t accept your electronic or paper return.
  2. IRS records don't have your correct employment history or wages.
  3. The IRS notifies you about an additional tax or refund offset you weren’t expecting.
  4. You get a letter from the IRS saying your online account has been deactivated.
  5. You’ve been assigned an employer identification number you didn’t request.

“One of the best ways to protect yourself is to safeguard your Social Security number,” Hofstein said. “Never keep your Social Security card in your car, wallet or purse, and be careful sharing your number, even when asked.”

Consider signing up for an identity protection service for extra peace of mind. Allstate Identity Protection reimburses out-of-pocket costs for various types of fraud, including stolen tax refunds.

To learn more about 2023 fraud predictions and the most prevalent scams of 2022, check out Identity Fraud in Focus, the Allstate Identity Protection quarterly report. It includes insights from millions of identity theft cases to keep families safer online.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
08:06aTax and Government Fraud Cases Spiked 68% in 2022
BU
03/29BMO Capital Adjusts Allstate's Price Target to $120 From $130, Keeps Market Perform Rat..
MT
03/23Evercore ISI Adjusts Allstate Price Target to $132 From $138, Maintains In Line Rating
MT
03/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Pare Gains in Late Trade
MT
03/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Climbing After Credit Suisse Receives Cent..
MT
03/16Allstate Reports $211 Million in Pre-Tax Catastrophe Losses for February
MT
03/16Allstate Announces February 2023 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates
BU
03/16Allstate : Announces February 2023 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates - Form 8-..
PU
03/16Allstate Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Transcript : The Allstate Corporation Presents at Raymond James 44th Annual I..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56 778 M - -
Net income 2023 1 829 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 28 887 M 28 887 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 54 250
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 109,70 $
Average target price 141,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Edward Dugenske President-Investments
Judith A. Sprieser Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-21.58%28 887
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-9.40%39 424
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.20%38 662
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-22.99%35 730
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.6.42%25 110
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.75%24 470
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer