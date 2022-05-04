Log in
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
133.68 USD   +3.01%
The Allstate Corporation Announces Availability of First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:28pALLSTATE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:21pALLSTATE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
The Allstate Corporation Announces Availability of First Quarter 2022 Results

05/04/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has filed a Form 8-K reporting its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. You can find the Form 8-K, including the earnings release and investor supplement, as well as the quarterly Form 10-Q, on the company’s page at sec.gov. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

The Allstate Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 5, to discuss first quarter results. You can access the webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will also be posted.

To get alerts about Allstate, enroll your email address on the “Email Alerts” section of www.allstateinvestors.com. You can also get RSS feeds of news releases there.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 669 M - -
Net income 2022 2 759 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 35 816 M 35 816 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 30,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 129,78 $
Average target price 146,88 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Rizzo Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.57%35 816
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.4.70%47 636
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.80%41 216
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.8.54%35 309
SAMPO OYJ6.01%26 360
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.53%24 007