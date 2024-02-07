The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has filed a Form 8-K reporting its financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023. You can find the Form 8-K, including the earnings release and investor supplement, on the company’s page at sec.gov. These materials are also now available at www.allstateinvestors.com, including the press release.

The Allstate Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 8 to discuss fourth-quarter results.

