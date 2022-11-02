Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Allstate Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   US0200021014

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
123.34 USD   -1.92%
04:31pThe Allstate Corporation Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:27pAllstate : Raising Insurance Prices Given Cost Inflation - Form 8-K
PU
04:23pALLSTATE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Allstate Corporation Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2022 Results

11/02/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has filed a Form 8-K reporting its financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. You can find the Form 8-K, including the earnings release and investor supplement, as well as the quarterly Form 10-Q, on the company’s page at sec.gov. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com.

The Allstate Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Nov. 3, to discuss third quarter results. You can access the webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will also be posted.

To get alerts about Allstate, enroll your email address on the “Email Alerts” section of www.allstateinvestors.com. You can also get RSS feeds of news releases there.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
04:31pThe Allstate Corporation Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:27pAllstate : Raising Insurance Prices Given Cost Inflation - Form 8-K
PU
04:23pALLSTATE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04:19pAllstate Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/31Geico must face California class action claiming it overcharged on car insurance
RE
10/31Fitch Affirms Allstate's Ratings; Outlook Revised to Negative
AQ
10/24Citigroup Adjusts Allstate's Price Target to $138 From $153, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
10/20Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fading in Late Trade with Broader Thursday..
MT
10/20Sector Update: Financial Stocks Sliding Amid More Hawkish Talk by Fed
MT
10/20Sector Update: Financial
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 190 M - -
Net income 2022 -634 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -47,5x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 33 990 M 33 990 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Allstate Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 125,75 $
Average target price 139,81 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.88%33 990
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.84%42 834
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.37%42 643
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.27.75%36 918
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION26.31%26 652
SAMPO OYJ5.58%23 863