THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
132.29 USD   +1.84%
05:12pThree men sentenced to prison for aiding plot to kidnap governor
RE
09:55aScammers Taking Advantage of Online Holiday Shoppers, Student Loan Borrowers
BU
08:29aAllstate Announces November 2022 Implemented Auto Rates
BU
Three men sentenced to prison for aiding plot to kidnap governor

12/15/2022 | 05:12pm EST
STORY: Three men convicted of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson handed down a minimum sentence of 10 years to Joseph Morrison and 12 years to his father-in-law, Pete Musico. The third man, Paul Bellar, was given a minimum of seven years. Morrison and Musico could serve a maximum of 42 years in prison, depending on parole. Bellar could serve up to 22 years.

Prosecutors say all three men were members of a militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen. Their plot was born in part from frustrations over restrictions the Democratic governor imposed in the early days of the pandemic. The group planned to break into Whitmer's vacation home, kidnap her and take her at gunpoint to stand "trial" on treason charges, according to the prosecutors. The conspirators wanted the abduction to instigate a civil war.

Two of the conspiracy's ringleaders await sentencing and face the possibility of life in prison.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 995 M - -
Net income 2022 -636 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,9x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 35 085 M 35 085 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 54 500
Free-Float 29,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 132,29 $
Average target price 142,47 $
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Joseph Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jesse E. Merten Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Judith A. Sprieser Lead Independent Director
Andrea Redmond Independent Director
Kermit R. Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.77%34 451
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.20%46 555
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES19.31%43 739
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.34.21%42 665
SAMPO OYJ10.64%26 778
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.90%25 486