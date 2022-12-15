Three men sentenced to prison for aiding plot to kidnap governor

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson handed down a minimum sentence of 10 years to Joseph Morrison and 12 years to his father-in-law, Pete Musico. The third man, Paul Bellar, was given a minimum of seven years. Morrison and Musico could serve a maximum of 42 years in prison, depending on parole. Bellar could serve up to 22 years.

Prosecutors say all three men were members of a militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen. Their plot was born in part from frustrations over restrictions the Democratic governor imposed in the early days of the pandemic. The group planned to break into Whitmer's vacation home, kidnap her and take her at gunpoint to stand "trial" on treason charges, according to the prosecutors. The conspirators wanted the abduction to instigate a civil war.

Two of the conspiracy's ringleaders await sentencing and face the possibility of life in prison.