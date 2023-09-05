The Alumasc Group plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer and supplier of sustainable building products, systems, and solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Water Management, Building Envelope and Housebuilding Products. The Water Management segment provides rain to drain solutions, enabling customers to benefit from rainwater and drainage products that capture, retain, and control the flow of rainwater inside and outside buildings from origination source to water course, sewer, or ground. The Building Envelope segment provides a range of building envelope solutions, including roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing. The Housebuilding Products segment consists of Timloc, its housebuilding products business, which manufactures and supplies ventilation products, access panels, doors cavity closers and dry roof verge products. The Company's subsidiaries include Alumasc Building Products Limited and Levolux Limited.