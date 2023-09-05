The Alumasc Group plc
Annual Results to 30 June 2023
Alumasc Water Management Solutions
Soffit, Fascia, Sloping Coping, Rainwater Goods including GX Joggle Box Gutters and flush joint pipe, Bespoke Box Ends and Bespoke Dormer Window Surrounds Dukeries Homes, Lake View, Mansfield
Contents
FY23 Overview
Strategic Delivery
Business Review
Financial Review
Outlook
Appendices
Paul Hooper
Chief Executive
Simon Dray
Group Finance Director
Rainclear Systems - BS200 Canopy in Side Panel
FY23 Overview
Alumasc Water Management - Skyline Architectural Aluminium - Highwood Lodge
Overview
Continuing operations
FY23
FY22
Change
Revenue
£89.1m
£89.4m
-0.3%
Underlying* profit before tax
£11.2m
£12.7m
-12.2%
Underlying* operating margin
13.6%
14.9%
Reported profit before tax
£10.5m
£12.0m
-12.4%
Underlying* earnings per share
25.0p
28.6p
-12.6%
Basic earnings per share
23.3p
26.8p
-13.1%
Dividends per share
10.3p
10.0p
+3.0%
Net bank debt
£2.8m
£4.7m
* Before non-underlying items, see slide 25
4
Resilient performance against challenging market backdrop and a comparative which included a significant contribution from export contracts
- Revenue £89.1m (FY22: £89.4m)
- Underlying PBT* £11.2m (FY22: £12.7m)
- Resilient in-line performance in challenging market
- Strong performance at Building Envelope and Housebuilding Products
- Water Management, as expected, declined due to significant export contracts in prior year; resumption expected in FY24
- Full year dividend 10.3p (FY22: 10.0p); +3.0%
- Final dividend 6.9p (FY22: 6.65p); +3.8%
- Net bank debt £2.8m, gearing at 0.2x
- Further delivery of growth strategy including post-year end acquisition of ARP Group (subject to CMA approval)
- Strong alignment with environmental growth drivers
- Good momentum and strong order book
• Robust platform in place
Strategic Delivery
Alumasc Water Management - Wade Linear - Wembley Steps
