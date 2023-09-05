The Alumasc Group plc

Annual Results to 30 June 2023

Alumasc Water Management Solutions

Soffit, Fascia, Sloping Coping, Rainwater Goods including GX Joggle Box Gutters and flush joint pipe, Bespoke Box Ends and Bespoke Dormer Window Surrounds Dukeries Homes, Lake View, Mansfield

Contents

0102

FY23 Overview

Strategic Delivery

0304

Business Review

Financial Review

0506

Outlook

Appendices

Paul Hooper

Chief Executive

Simon Dray

Group Finance Director

Rainclear Systems - BS200 Canopy in Side Panel

01

FY23 Overview

Alumasc Water Management - Skyline Architectural Aluminium - Highwood Lodge

Overview

Continuing operations

FY23

FY22

Change

Revenue

£89.1m

£89.4m

-0.3%

Underlying* profit before tax

£11.2m

£12.7m

-12.2%

Underlying* operating margin

13.6%

14.9%

Reported profit before tax

£10.5m

£12.0m

-12.4%

Underlying* earnings per share

25.0p

28.6p

-12.6%

Basic earnings per share

23.3p

26.8p

-13.1%

Dividends per share

10.3p

10.0p

+3.0%

Net bank debt

£2.8m

£4.7m

* Before non-underlying items, see slide 25

4

Resilient performance against challenging market backdrop and a comparative which included a significant contribution from export contracts

  • Revenue £89.1m (FY22: £89.4m)
  • Underlying PBT* £11.2m (FY22: £12.7m)
    • Resilient in-line performance in challenging market
    • Strong performance at Building Envelope and Housebuilding Products
    • Water Management, as expected, declined due to significant export contracts in prior year; resumption expected in FY24
  • Full year dividend 10.3p (FY22: 10.0p); +3.0%
    • Final dividend 6.9p (FY22: 6.65p); +3.8%
  • Net bank debt £2.8m, gearing at 0.2x
  • Further delivery of growth strategy including post-year end acquisition of ARP Group (subject to CMA approval)
  • Strong alignment with environmental growth drivers
  • Good momentum and strong order book

Robust platform in place

www.alumasc.co.uk

02

Strategic Delivery

Alumasc Water Management - Wade Linear - Wembley Steps

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alumasc Group plc published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 09:21:05 UTC.