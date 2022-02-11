Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. The Ambassador Hotel,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2704   TW0002704004

THE AMBASSADOR HOTEL,LTD.

(2704)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 02/10
32.15 TWD   -0.92%
04:28aAMBASSADOR HOTEL : Disposal of securities.
PU
01/24AMBASSADOR HOTEL : Disposal of securities.
PU
01/14AMBASSADOR HOTEL : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambassador Hotel : Disposal of securities.

02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: THE AMBASSADOR HOTEL,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 17:18:05
Subject 
 Disposal of securities.
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. common shares
2.Trading date:2022/02/07~2022/02/11
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Disposed volume: 12,958,000 shares
Disposed unit price: NT$28.49
Total disposed amount: NT$369,189,144
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):The disposal gain (or loss) of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income will go to retained earnings directly.
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative volume: 95,142,000 shares
Current cumulative amount: NT$2,048,150,924
Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded: 0.48%
Status of any restriction of rights: None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of securities investment to the total assets: 15.44%
Current ratio of securities investment to the shareholder's equity: 18.33%
Operational capital: NT$1,519,785 thousand
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Financial investment
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

The Ambassador Hotel Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE AMBASSADOR HOTEL,LTD.
04:28aAMBASSADOR HOTEL : Disposal of securities.
PU
01/24AMBASSADOR HOTEL : Disposal of securities.
PU
01/14AMBASSADOR HOTEL : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional..
PU
01/14AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
01/13California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
AQ
01/13RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison
AQ
2021The Ambassador Hotel,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021AMBASSADOR HOTEL : RFK's oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan
AQ
2021AMBASSADOR HOTEL : Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole
AQ
2021AMBASSADOR HOTEL : RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole with support of 2 Kennedys
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 009 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
Net income 2020 2,61 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net cash 2020 3 299 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2020 4 263x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 797 M 424 M 424 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
EV / Sales 2020 3,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart THE AMBASSADOR HOTEL,LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Ambassador Hotel,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Lin Li General Manager & Director
Chung Jen Ho Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yue Jui Hsu Chairman
Hsing Kuo Lin Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Ya Hui Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE AMBASSADOR HOTEL,LTD.3.38%424
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-18.52%111 729
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.27%43 762
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-2.52%18 736
SODEXO S.A.11.26%14 097
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-10.29%5 672