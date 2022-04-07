Ambassador Hotel : Disposal of securities.

Statement

1.Name of the securities:CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. common shares 2.Trading date:2022/03/31~2022/04/07 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Disposed volume: 10,871,000 shares Disposed unit price: NT$29.84 Total disposed amount: NT$324,405,948 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):The disposal gain (or loss) of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income will go to retained earnings directly. 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): Current cumulative volume: 52,616,000 shares Current cumulative amount: NT$1,145,675,492 Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded: 0.26% Status of any restriction of rights: None 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: Current ratio of securities investment to the total assets: 6.69% Current ratio of securities investment to the shareholder's equity: 9.60% Operational capital: NT$2,158,861 thousand 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Financial investment 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None