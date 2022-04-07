Log in
    2704   TW0002704004

THE AMBASSADOR HOTEL,LTD.

(2704)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-05
33.25 TWD   -1.34%
05:23aAMBASSADOR HOTEL : Disposal of securities.
PU
03/30AMBASSADOR HOTEL : Disposal of securities.
PU
03/25AMBASSADOR HOTEL : Announced that the company will dispose of real estate by way of sale and leaseback as supplement to the announcement dated 3/17.
PU
Ambassador Hotel : Disposal of securities.

04/07/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: THE AMBASSADOR HOTEL,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/07 Time of announcement 17:18:01
Subject 
 Disposal of securities.
Date of events 2022/04/07 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. common shares
2.Trading date:2022/03/31~2022/04/07
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Disposed volume: 10,871,000 shares
Disposed unit price: NT$29.84
Total disposed amount: NT$324,405,948
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):The disposal gain (or loss) of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income will go to retained earnings directly.
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative volume: 52,616,000 shares
Current cumulative amount: NT$1,145,675,492
Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded: 0.26%
Status of any restriction of rights: None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of securities investment to the total assets: 6.69%
Current ratio of securities investment to the shareholder's equity: 9.60%
Operational capital: NT$2,158,861 thousand
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Financial investment
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

The Ambassador Hotel Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
