American Energy : Marine conservation promise helps Belize strike 'superbond' deal

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Belize's government said on Friday it had
reached a deal with a sizeable portion of its 'superbond'
holders to restructure the debt, helped by a promise to spend
significant amounts of money on marine conservation.
In a statement https://www.centralbank.org.bz/docs/default-source/7.0-news-advisories/belize---press-release-announcing-agreement-with-committee---final-version.pdf?sfvrsn=15388c35_2,
Belize's finance ministry said the deal to purchase, redeem and
cancel the debt had been struck with a group comprising Aberdeen
Standard Investments, Grantham, Mayo, van Otterloo and Greylock
Capital.
Together they hold close to 50% of the so-called
'superbond,' which emerged from past restructurings and
currently contributes to a 133% debt-to-GDP ratio that the
International Monetary Fund, which Belize has been in talks
with, deems unsustainable.
For the restructuring to go through, however, more holders
will have to agree. Legal fine print means 75% approval is
required and roughly 10% of the bond is effectively held by
Venezuela, meaning Caracas' backing might be key.
Under the deal, eligible holders who tender their bonds
prior to the expiration date of the offer will receive a cash
payment in a sum equal to $550 per $1,000 of the outstanding
principal of the bonds as of Sept. 1, 2021.
In a statement, the bondholder group said one of things that
had secured their backing had been the government's promise to
allocate a "significant" amount of money toward conservation
measures.
Belize boasts the largest barrier reef in the Northern
Hemisphere and the second largest reef system in the world,
according to UNESCO.
Its famous 125-metre (410-foot) deep Blue Hole is currently
ranked as one the best diving sites in the world and combined
with rain forests and other natural attractions, tourism
accounts for some 40% of Belize's economy, and nearly 40% of
employment.
"Members of the Committee... welcome the environmental and
marine conservation features of the proposed transaction," the
group said in the statement issued by their legal advisor,
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.
It added it was "optimistic that future international
sovereign debt operations will incorporate measures that aim to
enhance environmental sustainability and resilience."
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Marc Jones; Editing by Anthony
Esposito and Sandra Maler)