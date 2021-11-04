2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Certain information discussed today constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those presented in the forward looking statements as a result of many factors including general economic conditions, weather, competitive conditions in the company's industries, both in the U.S. and internationally, the COVID-19 pandemic, and additional factors that are described in the company's publicly-filed documents, including its '34 Act filings and the prospectuses prepared in connection with the company's offerings.
Today's call includes financial information which the company's independent auditors have not completely reviewed. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be accurate.
This presentation and today's prepared remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations, pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share (or adjusted EPS) from continuing operations, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA), EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and cash from operations before changes in working capital provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance or liquidity, and better period-to- period comparability. These measures do not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders or cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within the financial tables in the appendix.
Speakers
Pat Bowe
President and Chief Executive Officer
Brian Valentine
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Hoelter
Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
Third Quarter Highlights
Record Trade earnings on strong elevation margins and solid execution of merchandising opportunities
Improving ethanol crush margins were reduced by high corn basis; Increased corn oil and high-protein feed values and trading supported results
Strong margins on rising fertilizer prices in our agriculture products; Managing higher raw material prices and labor challenges in our manufactured products
Divested Rail leasing business and reduced debt
Key Financial Data - Third Quarter 2021
$ In millions except per share and ratio data
Q3 '21
Q3 '20
VPY
YTD '21
YTD '20
VPY
Sales and merchandising revenues
$2,998.8
$1,885.6
$1,113.2
$8,829.3
$5,556.3
$3,273.0
Gross profit
121.8
93.2
28.6
398.7
242.2
156.5
Operating, administrative and general expenses
110.3
92.6
17.7
312.8
277.4
35.4
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to
17.9
(5.6)
23.5
85.0
(30.1)
115.1
The Andersons, Inc.1,2
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
6.3
(1.5)
7.8
74.1
(21.3)
95.4
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1,2
Net income (loss) attributable to
13.9
(1.5)
15.4
66.9
(11.5)
78.4
The Andersons, Inc.1,2
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to
5.2
(2.9)
8.1
58.8
(19.6)
78.4
The Andersons, Inc.1,2
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS)2
0.41
(0.04)
0.45
1.99
(0.35)
2.34
Adjusted EPS1,2
0.15
(0.08)
0.23
1.75
(0.60)
2.35
Depreciation and amortization2
42.8
38.4
4.4
120.4
114.5
5.9
EBITDA1,2
67.9
42.9
25.0
233.4
89.7
143.7
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
56.3
47.0
9.3
222.5
98.6
123.9
Effective tax rate2
24.7%
175.8%
(151.1)%
21.5%
36.7%
(15.2)%
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; see appendix for reconciliations. 2 Measure derived from continuing operations of the company.
