Andersons : 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Certain information discussed today constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those presented in the forward looking statements as a result of many factors including general economic conditions, weather, competitive conditions in the company's industries, both in the U.S. and internationally, the COVID-19 pandemic, and additional factors that are described in the company's publicly-filed documents, including its '34 Act filings and the prospectuses prepared in connection with the company's offerings.
Today's call includes financial information which the company's independent auditors have not completely reviewed. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be accurate.
This presentation and today's prepared remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations; pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations; Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.; diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations; and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within the financial tables in the appendix.
Speakers
Pat Bowe
President and Chief Executive Officer
Brian Valentine
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Hoelter
Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Strong results across the asset footprint and new ag supply chain businesses
Significant improvements in ethanol crush margins; Continued strength in co-product margins and merchandising activities
Continued solid agriculture product margins on rising fertilizer prices, tight supplies, and well-positioned inventory
Key Financial Data - Fourth Quarter 2021
$ In millions except per share and ratio data
Q4 '21
Q4 '20
VPY
YTD '21
YTD '20
VPY
Sales and merchandising revenues
$3,782.7
$2,508.3
$1,274.4
$12,612.1
$8,064.6
$4,547.5
Gross profit
194.0
124.0
70.0
592.7
366.2
226.5
Operating, administrative and general expenses
110.9
100.3
10.6
423.8
377.7
46.1
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to
43.9
25.0
18.9
128.9
(5.2)
134.1
The Andersons, Inc.1,2
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
52.5
26.5
26.0
126.7
5.1
121.6
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1,2
Net income (loss) attributable to
32.8
17.3
15.5
99.7
5.8
93.9
The Andersons, Inc.1,2
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to
39.2
18.5
20.7
98.0
$(1.2)
99.2
The Andersons, Inc.1,2
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS)2
0.95
0.52
0.43
2.94
0.17
2.77
Adjusted EPS1,2
1.14
0.56
0.58
2.89
(0.04)
2.93
Depreciation and amortization2
36.8
38.6
(1.8)
157.2
153.1
4.1
EBITDA1,2
121.9
70.0
51.9
355.2
159.8
195.4
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
130.5
71.5
59.0
353.0
170.1
182.9
Effective tax rate2
14.6%
32.7%
(18.1)%
18.2%
40.3%
(22.1)%
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; see appendix for reconciliations. 2 Measure derived from continuing operations of the company.
The Andersons Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:04 UTC.