    ANDE   US0341641035

THE ANDERSONS, INC.

(ANDE)
  Report
Andersons : 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

02/16/2022 | 11:46am EST
Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

February 16, 2022

1

Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information discussed today constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those presented in the forward looking statements as a result of many factors including general economic conditions, weather, competitive conditions in the company's industries, both in the U.S. and internationally, the COVID-19 pandemic, and additional factors that are described in the company's publicly-filed documents, including its '34 Act filings and the prospectuses prepared in connection with the company's offerings.

Today's call includes financial information which the company's independent auditors have not completely reviewed. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be accurate.

This presentation and today's prepared remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations; pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations; Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.; diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations; and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within the financial tables in the appendix.

Q4 2021 Earnings Call | 2

Speakers

Pat Bowe

President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Valentine

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Hoelter

Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations

Q4 2021 Earnings Call | 3

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Strong results across the asset footprint and new ag supply chain businesses

Significant improvements in ethanol crush margins; Continued strength in co-product margins and merchandising activities

Continued solid agriculture product margins on rising fertilizer prices, tight supplies, and well-positioned inventory

Q4 2021 Earnings Call | 4

Key Financial Data - Fourth Quarter 2021

$ In millions except per share and ratio data

Q4 '21

Q4 '20

VPY

YTD '21

YTD '20

VPY

Sales and merchandising revenues

$3,782.7

$2,508.3

$1,274.4

$12,612.1

$8,064.6

$4,547.5

Gross profit

194.0

124.0

70.0

592.7

366.2

226.5

Operating, administrative and general expenses

110.9

100.3

10.6

423.8

377.7

46.1

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to

43.9

25.0

18.9

128.9

(5.2)

134.1

The Andersons, Inc.1,2

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes

52.5

26.5

26.0

126.7

5.1

121.6

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1,2

Net income (loss) attributable to

32.8

17.3

15.5

99.7

5.8

93.9

The Andersons, Inc.1,2

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to

39.2

18.5

20.7

98.0

$(1.2)

99.2

The Andersons, Inc.1,2

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS)2

0.95

0.52

0.43

2.94

0.17

2.77

Adjusted EPS1,2

1.14

0.56

0.58

2.89

(0.04)

2.93

Depreciation and amortization2

36.8

38.6

(1.8)

157.2

153.1

4.1

EBITDA1,2

121.9

70.0

51.9

355.2

159.8

195.4

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

130.5

71.5

59.0

353.0

170.1

182.9

Effective tax rate2

14.6%

32.7%

(18.1)%

18.2%

40.3%

(22.1)%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; see appendix for reconciliations. 2 Measure derived from continuing operations of the company.

Q4 2021 Earnings Call | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Andersons Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
