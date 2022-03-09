Log in
    ANDE   US0341641035

THE ANDERSONS, INC.

(ANDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andersons : March 2022 Investor Presentation

03/09/2022 | 09:52am EST
Investor Presentation

March 2022

1

Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information disclosed constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including general economic conditions, weather, competitive conditions in the company's industries, both in the U.S. and internationally, the COVID-19 pandemic, and additional factors that are described in the company's publicly-filed documents, including its '34 Act filings and the prospectuses prepared in connection with the company's offerings.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations; adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations; adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations; income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations; net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.; diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations; and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within the financial tables in the appendix.

2

Table of Contents

Company and Financial Overview

Trade

Renewables

Plant Nutrient

Appendix

4

16

19

23

29

3

The Andersons at a Glance

Excluding Rail Segment

Founded

Listed (NASDAQ)

Headquarters

Market Cap

Employees

Locations

Revenue1

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

1947

1996, ANDE

Maumee, OH

~$1.6B

~2,400

~120

$12.6B

$353M

Three Operating Segments

Trade

  • Purchase and merchandise grain, provide value-added risk management services to growers and customers
  • Operate a broad network of storage and handling
  • Merchandise a broad array of food and feed ingredients and specialty grains
  • Provide logistics and transload services for grain and energy products

77 Facilities

~36M Tonnes Traded

Renewables

  • Refine corn into ethanol and other high-value products
  • Partner with Marathon Petroleum, the nation's largest ethanol blender
  • Co-ownand manage the state-of-the-art biorefinery,
    ELEMENT, LLC
  • Supply corn oil and other low-carbon feedstocks to the renewable diesel industry

5 Facilities

~525M Gallons Produced

Plant Nutrient

  • Supply primary nutrients; strong warehouse and farm center network in the Eastern Grain Belt
  • Manufacture engineered granular products for lawn and other diverse markets
  • Manufacture and distribute specialty liquid ag and industrial products

37 Facilities ~2.5M Tons Sold

Our Vision: To be the Most Nimble and Innovative North American Ag Supply Chain Company

1 Twelve months ended December 31, 2021; 2 Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation tables in Appendix

4

Strong Portfolio of Businesses

Connecting Production to Demand Across Time and

Geography in the Food, Feed, and Fuel Supply Chains

Fertilizer

Producer

Plant Nutrient

Warehouse

Processor

Food Product

Consumer

Farm Center

Farmer

Trade Elevator

Feeder

Meat Packer

Consumer

Ethanol Plant

Refinery Blender

Retailer

Consumer

Serving Critical Links Across North American Ag Supply Chain

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Andersons Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
