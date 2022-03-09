Andersons : March 2022 Investor Presentation

Certain information disclosed constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including general economic conditions, weather, competitive conditions in the company's industries, both in the U.S. and internationally, the COVID-19 pandemic, and additional factors that are described in the company's publicly-filed documents, including its '34 Act filings and the prospectuses prepared in connection with the company's offerings.
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations; adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations; adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations; income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations; net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.; diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations; and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within the financial tables in the appendix.
Table of Contents
Company and Financial Overview
Trade
Renewables
Plant Nutrient
Appendix
The Andersons at a Glance
Excluding Rail Segment
Founded
Listed (NASDAQ)
Headquarters
Market Cap
Employees
Locations
Revenue1
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
1947
1996, ANDE
Maumee, OH
~$1.6B
~2,400
~120
$12.6B
$353M
Three Operating Segments
Trade
Purchase and merchandise grain, provide value-added risk management services to growers and customers
Operate a broad network of storage and handling
Merchandise a broad array of food and feed ingredients and specialty grains
Provide logistics and transload services for grain and energy products
77 Facilities
~36M Tonnes Traded
Renewables
Refine corn into ethanol and other high-value products
Partner with Marathon Petroleum, the nation's largest ethanol blender
Co-ownand manage the state-of-the-art biorefinery,
ELEMENT, LLC
Supply corn oil and other low-carbon feedstocks to the renewable diesel industry
5 Facilities
~525M Gallons Produced
Plant Nutrient
Supply primary nutrients; strong warehouse and farm center network in the Eastern Grain Belt
Manufacture engineered granular products for lawn and other diverse markets
Manufacture and distribute specialty liquid ag and industrial products
37 Facilities ~2.5M Tons Sold
Our Vision: To be the Most Nimble and Innovative North American Ag Supply Chain Company
1 Twelve months ended December 31, 2021; 2 Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation tables in Appendix
Strong Portfolio of Businesses
Connecting Production to Demand Across Time and
Geography in the Food, Feed, and Fuel Supply Chains
Fertilizer
Producer
Plant Nutrient
Warehouse
Processor
Food Product
Consumer
Farm Center
Farmer
Trade Elevator
Feeder
Meat Packer
Consumer
Ethanol Plant
Refinery Blender
Retailer
Consumer
Serving Critical Links Across North American Ag Supply Chain
