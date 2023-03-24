Advanced search
THE ANDERSONS, INC.

(ANDE)
03:52:48 2023-03-24 pm EDT
39.93 USD   +1.82%
03:23pAndersons : March 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
03/01Insider Sell: Andersons
MT
03/01Insider Sell: Andersons
MT
Andersons : March 2023 Investor Presentation

03/24/2023 | 03:23pm EDT
INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

March 2023

SAFE HARBOR AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Certain information discussed today constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including general economic, weather, and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and additional factors that are described in the company's publicly-filed documents, including its '34 Act filings and the prospectuses prepared in connection with the company's offerings.

This presentation contain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations; pretax income from continuing operations; income before income taxes from continuing operations; Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.; diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations; and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAPmeasures may be found within the financial tables in the appendix.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

COMPANY AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

4

TRADE

16

RENEWABLES

19

PLANT NUTRIENT

22

APPENDIX

28

3

THE ANDERSONS AT A GLANCE

FOUNDED

LISTED (NASDAQ)

MARKET CAP

EMPLOYEES

LOCATIONS

REVENUE1

ADJUSTED EBITDA1,2,3

1947

1996, ANDE

~$1.3B

~2,300

~120

$17.3B

$412M

The Andersons is integral to the ag supply chain, helping our customers not only grow and market their crops but also transport the resulting products to end markets such as food, feed, and fuel.

OUR VISION:

To be the Most Nimble and Innovative North American Ag Supply Chain Company

1 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. 2 From continuing operations. 3 Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation tables in Appendix

4

THE ANDERSONS AT A GLANCE

TRADE

RENEWABLES

PLANT NUTRIENT

79 Facilities

5 Facilities

37 Facilities

100+ Commodities Merchandised

1.3M Tons of Feed Products Produced

10 Farm Centers

38M Tonnes Traded

143M Pounds of Corn Oil Produced

1.9M Tons Sold

180M Bushel Grain Storage Capacity

507M Pounds of Corn Oil Marketed

30+ U.S. Patents

533M Gallons of Ethanol Produced

39M Gallons of E-85 Produced

Note: Metrics are as of December 31, 2022.

5

Disclaimer

The Andersons Inc. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
