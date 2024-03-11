INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
March 2024
SAFE HARBOR AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Certain information disclosed constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including general economic, weather, and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and additional factors that are described in the company's publicly-filed documents, including its '34 Act filings and the prospectuses prepared in connection with the company's offerings.
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations; pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations; diluted earnings (loss) pershare attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAPmeasures may be found within the financial tables in the appendix.
2
TABLE OF CONTENTS
COMPANY AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
4
TRADE
16
RENEWABLES
20
NUTRIENT & INDUSTRIAL
23
APPENDIX
29
3
THE ANDERSONS AT A GLANCE
FOUNDED
LISTED (NASDAQ)
MARKET CAP
EMPLOYEES
LOCATIONS
REVENUE1
ADJUSTED EBITDA1,2,3
1947
1996, ANDE
~$1.8B
~2,300
~120
$14.8B
$405M
The Andersons is integral to the ag supply chain, helping our customers not only grow and market their crops but also transport the resulting products to end markets such as food, feed, and fuel.
OUR VISION:
To be the Most Nimble and Innovative North American Ag Supply Chain Company
1 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
2 From continuing operations. 3 Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation tables in Appendix.
4
THE ANDERSONS AT A GLANCE
TRADE
RENEWABLES
NUTRIENT & INDUSTRIAL
82 Facilities
4 Facilities
38 Facilities
100+ Commodities Merchandised
1.2M Tons of Feed Products Produced
10 Farm Centers
36M Tonnes Traded
1.3B Pounds of Veg Oils Merchandised
1.9M Tons Sold
168M Bushel Grain Storage Capacity
488M Gallons of Ethanol Produced
30+ U.S. Patents
Note: Volumes and facilities are as of December 31, 2023.
5
INVESTMENT THESIS
While we are firmly rooted in the U.S. ag supply chain, we are actively extending our presence to emerging trends and international markets. The strength of our balance sheet, sustainable cash flows, tight strategic focus of our business, and our ability to execute quickly on opportunities positions The Andersons well to participate in these growing markets.
- We are firmly established in the ag supply chain, providing us the ability to both extend our reach as well as deliver products when and where our customers need it.
- We have the ability to have repeatable, profitable businesses in various market conditions.
- We can grow and strengthen our industry position with a strong balance sheet and a clear strategy.
- Emerging trends provide opportunities that are meaningful to shareholders.
6
EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM
PAT BOWE
BILL KRUEGER
BRIAN VALENTINE
CHRISTINE CASTELLANO
JOE MCNEELY
SARAH ZIBBEL
President and CEO
COO and President,
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President,
President, Nutrient &
Executive Vice President and
Former: 30+ years with
Trade and Processing
and CFO
General Counsel and Corporate
Industrial
Chief Human Resources
Cargill
Former: CEO of Lansing
Former: CFO of Lubrizol
Secretary
Former: CEO of FreightCar
Officer
Joined: 2015
Trade Group
Joined: 2018
Former: GC of Ingredion
America
Former: SVP and CHRO of
Joined: 2019
Joined: 2020
Joined: 2018
Libbey
Joined: 2023
BROAD INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE
Executive team with deep industry expertise Top-grade talent with diverse skills and backgrounds Focus on succession and developing strong talent pipeline
7
NORTH AMERICAN AG SUPPLY CHAIN
CONNECTING PRODUCTION TO DEMAND ACROSS TIME AND
GEOGRAPHY IN THE FOOD, FEED, AND FUEL SUPPLY CHAINS
Serving Critical Links Across the North
SERVING CRITICAL LINKS ACROSS THE
NORTH AMERICAN AG SUPPLY CHAIN
8
BROAD GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT IN GRAIN AND FERTILIZER BUSINESSES
FACILITIES LOCATED ACROSS THE NORTH AMERICAN AG SUPPLY CHAIN
WELL-POSITIONED IN KEY GEOGRAPHIES
CONNECTING PRODUCTION TO DEMAND ACROSS TIME AND
AND FUEL SUPPLY CHAINS
BC AB
SK MB
ON
QB
United
Kingdom
Primary facilities strategically located near producers in key productive agricultural areas
Scale and regional strength in specialty markets
Ample opportunity to expand in current and new markets without substantial capital investment
SERVING CRITICAL LINKS ACROSS THE NORTH AMERICAN AG SUPPLY CHAIN
WA
MT
ND
OR
ID
SD
WY
NE
NV
UT
CO
CA
KS
AZ
NM
OK
TX
MN
WI
ON
NY
MI
IA
PA
MD
OH
IL
IN
WV
VA
MO
KY
TN
NC
AR
SC
MS
GA
AL
LA
FL
Singapore
ME
VT NH
MA
Switzerland
RI
CT
NJ
DE
Romania
Puerto Rico
Maumee Office (HQ)
Overland Park Office
Trade
Renewables
Nutrient & Industrial
UPDATED FEBRUARY 2024
9
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW ($In Millions)
Gross Profit1
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$745
$684
$593
$412
$405
$353
$460
$366
$188
$170
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023³
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023³
Adjusted Pretax Income Attributable to The
Cash from Operations before
Andersons, Inc.1,2
Working Capital Changes2
$184
$159
$322
$315
$330
$127
$193 $201
$36
$5
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023³
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023³
HIGHLIGHTS
Strong results driven by growth and solid execution in dynamic markets
Generates consistent and growing cash flows before changes in working capital in all market conditions
1 From continuing operations. 2 Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation tables in Appendix. 3 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
10
