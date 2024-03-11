INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

March 2024

SAFE HARBOR AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Certain information disclosed constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including general economic, weather, and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and additional factors that are described in the company's publicly-filed documents, including its '34 Act filings and the prospectuses prepared in connection with the company's offerings.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations; pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations; diluted earnings (loss) pershare attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAPmeasures may be found within the financial tables in the appendix.

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

COMPANY AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

4

TRADE

16

RENEWABLES

20

NUTRIENT & INDUSTRIAL

23

APPENDIX

29

3

THE ANDERSONS AT A GLANCE

FOUNDED

LISTED (NASDAQ)

MARKET CAP

EMPLOYEES

LOCATIONS

REVENUE1

ADJUSTED EBITDA1,2,3

1947

1996, ANDE

~$1.8B

~2,300

~120

$14.8B

$405M

The Andersons is integral to the ag supply chain, helping our customers not only grow and market their crops but also transport the resulting products to end markets such as food, feed, and fuel.

OUR VISION:

To be the Most Nimble and Innovative North American Ag Supply Chain Company

1 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

2 From continuing operations. 3 Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation tables in Appendix.

4

THE ANDERSONS AT A GLANCE

TRADE

RENEWABLES

NUTRIENT & INDUSTRIAL

82 Facilities

4 Facilities

38 Facilities

100+ Commodities Merchandised

1.2M Tons of Feed Products Produced

10 Farm Centers

36M Tonnes Traded

1.3B Pounds of Veg Oils Merchandised

1.9M Tons Sold

168M Bushel Grain Storage Capacity

488M Gallons of Ethanol Produced

30+ U.S. Patents

Note: Volumes and facilities are as of December 31, 2023.

5

INVESTMENT THESIS

While we are firmly rooted in the U.S. ag supply chain, we are actively extending our presence to emerging trends and international markets. The strength of our balance sheet, sustainable cash flows, tight strategic focus of our business, and our ability to execute quickly on opportunities positions The Andersons well to participate in these growing markets.

  • We are firmly established in the ag supply chain, providing us the ability to both extend our reach as well as deliver products when and where our customers need it.
  • We have the ability to have repeatable, profitable businesses in various market conditions.
  • We can grow and strengthen our industry position with a strong balance sheet and a clear strategy.
  • Emerging trends provide opportunities that are meaningful to shareholders.

6

EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM

PAT BOWE

BILL KRUEGER

BRIAN VALENTINE

CHRISTINE CASTELLANO

JOE MCNEELY

SARAH ZIBBEL

President and CEO

COO and President,

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President,

President, Nutrient &

Executive Vice President and

Former: 30+ years with

Trade and Processing

and CFO

General Counsel and Corporate

Industrial

Chief Human Resources

Cargill

Former: CEO of Lansing

Former: CFO of Lubrizol

Secretary

Former: CEO of FreightCar

Officer

Joined: 2015

Trade Group

Joined: 2018

Former: GC of Ingredion

America

Former: SVP and CHRO of

Joined: 2019

Joined: 2020

Joined: 2018

Libbey

Joined: 2023

BROAD INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE

Executive team with deep industry expertise Top-grade talent with diverse skills and backgrounds Focus on succession and developing strong talent pipeline

7

NORTH AMERICAN AG SUPPLY CHAIN

CONNECTING PRODUCTION TO DEMAND ACROSS TIME AND

GEOGRAPHY IN THE FOOD, FEED, AND FUEL SUPPLY CHAINS

Serving Critical Links Across the North

SERVING CRITICAL LINKS ACROSS THE

NORTH AMERICAN AG SUPPLY CHAIN

8

BROAD GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT IN GRAIN AND FERTILIZER BUSINESSES

FACILITIES LOCATED ACROSS THE NORTH AMERICAN AG SUPPLY CHAIN

WELL-POSITIONED IN KEY GEOGRAPHIES

CONNECTING PRODUCTION TO DEMAND ACROSS TIME AND

AND FUEL SUPPLY CHAINS

BC AB

SK MB

ON

QB

United

Kingdom

Primary facilities strategically located near producers in key productive agricultural areas

Scale and regional strength in specialty markets

Ample opportunity to expand in current and new markets without substantial capital investment

SERVING CRITICAL LINKS ACROSS THE NORTH AMERICAN AG SUPPLY CHAIN

WA

MT

ND

OR

ID

SD

WY

NE

NV

UT

CO

CA

KS

AZ

NM

OK

TX

MN

WI

ON

NY

MI

IA

PA

MD

OH

IL

IN

WV

VA

MO

KY

TN

NC

AR

SC

MS

GA

AL

LA

FL

Singapore

ME

VT NH

MA

Switzerland

RI

CT

NJ

DE

Romania

Puerto Rico

Maumee Office (HQ)

Overland Park Office

Trade

Renewables

Nutrient & Industrial

UPDATED FEBRUARY 2024

9

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW ($In Millions)

Gross Profit1

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$745

$684

$593

$412

$405

$353

$460

$366

$188

$170

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023³

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023³

Adjusted Pretax Income Attributable to The

Cash from Operations before

Andersons, Inc.1,2

Working Capital Changes2

$184

$159

$322

$315

$330

$127

$193 $201

$36

$5

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023³

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023³

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong results driven by growth and solid execution in dynamic markets

Generates consistent and growing cash flows before changes in working capital in all market conditions

1 From continuing operations. 2 Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation tables in Appendix. 3 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

The Andersons Inc. published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 20:17:19 UTC.