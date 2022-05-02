Feed Factors, Ltd. Wins Queen's Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed Factors, Ltd., a U.K.-based subsidiary of The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE), has been awarded a Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of Sustainable Development. This category recognizes companies that develop products and services that have a positive impact upon and provide major benefits to the environment, society, and economy.

"Earning this award is a testament to all the hard work the Feed Factors team has put in, constantly striving to improve their business, specifically in organic trade. We believe that a consumer should be given a clear choice between intensively farmed products and organically grown," stated Feed Factors Managing Director Jason Hopkinson. "We are proud to have been selected for such a prestigious award which recognizes the company's work around the globe promoting organic farming and its products in a sustainable manner, to benefit generations to come."

"The Andersons environmental, social, and governance philosophy is to provide our customers with products and services that are of value while also taking action to be a good corporate neighbor by preserving our natural resources for future generations," stated The Andersons President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We are honored that Feed Factors has twice been named a winner of a Queen's Award for Enterprise: in 2022, for Sustainable Development, as well as 2019, for Innovation."

About Feed Factors, Ltd.

Feed Factors, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Andersons, Inc. Principle activities include trading, importing, and distribution of agricultural commodities for human and animal consumption; specializing in organic grains and oilseeds. Its business model centers on promoting organic farming worldwide that doesn't exhaust the land and benefits waterways, wildlife, and insects. Feed Factors also supports the EU product environment footprint initiative (PEF) with carbon footprint and environmental impact as the key drivers. For more information, please visit www.feedfactors.com.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

