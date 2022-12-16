Advanced search
12/16/2022 | 02:46pm EST
MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a first quarter 2023 cash dividend of 18.5 cents ($0.185) per share payable on January 20, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023. This three percent increase from the company's fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend of 18 cents ($0.18) per share reflects continuing strong operating performance.

This is The Andersons 105th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

Contact:
Mike Hoelter
Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
Phone:  419-897-6715
Email:  investorrelations@andersonsinc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-declares-cash-dividend-for-first-quarter-2023-301705441.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
