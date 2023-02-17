Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Andersons, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDE   US0341641035

THE ANDERSONS, INC.

(ANDE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:54:58 2023-02-17 pm EST
45.18 USD   +0.98%
12:36pThe Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2023
PR
02/15The Andersons Looks for Acquisitions
CI
02/15Transcript : The Andersons, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2023

02/17/2023 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a second quarter 2023 cash dividend of 18.5 cents ($0.185) per share payable on April 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023.

This is The Andersons 106th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc. 
The Andersons, Inc., named to America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-declares-cash-dividend-for-second-quarter-2023-301750044.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about THE ANDERSONS, INC.
12:36pThe Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2023
PR
02/15The Andersons Looks for Acquisitions
CI
02/15Transcript : The Andersons, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/14Andersons : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14The Andersons Q4 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises
MT
02/14The Andersons, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/14Tranche Update on The Andersons, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 20, 202..
CI
02/14The Andersons, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/14Earnings Flash (ANDE) THE ANDERSONS Reports Q4 EPS $0.98, vs. Street Est of $0.49
MT
02/14Earnings Flash (ANDE) THE ANDERSONS Posts Q4 Revenue $4.68B, vs. Street Est of $4.28B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ANDERSONS, INC.
More recommendations