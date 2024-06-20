MAUMEE, Ohio, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a third quarter 2024 cash dividend of 19 cents ($0.19) per share payable on July 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2024.

This is The Andersons 111th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., named for 2024 to Forbes list of America's Most Successful Small Companies, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, and one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

